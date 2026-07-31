It’s been crazy over at XX-XY Athletics. On July 28 in Seattle, two girls wearing our logo tees at a Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever game launched a cultural melee.

At the game, as they sat there cheering for both teams and showing support to Sophie Cunningham, these two teens were belittled and berated . . . by a co-owner of the Storm! That co-owner has now been suspended for 5 games. Is it enough? I don’t know. It’s progress, I know that.

I wrote this for Newsweek on the whole affair and the movement underway.

Sophie Cunningham said what she said. And then she said it again.

On June 21, in an ESPN profile, the Indiana Fever guard said she wanted to “protect young girls in the locker room” and that “they shouldn’t have to go against biological men.” When The Athletic later asked about those comments, she didn’t hedge, apologize, or walk it back.

“I said what I said.” Full stop.

In a culture that has spent years punishing women for stating that sex is real and women deserve their own sports and spaces, Cunningham’s refusal to retreat landed like one of her three-pointers.

But what happened next is the real story.