I always loved recommending things to read and watch. I have been an avid consumer of culture — books, movies, shows — since forever.

In my teens I read in whatever spare time I had, which wasn’t much given I was training for 7 hours a day. I tore through the dumb books of the time like the Flowers in the Attic series. I read Stephen King — I remember loving Thinner, which was written under his pseudonym Richard Bachman. I read looooooong books including Gone with Wind and Marjorie Morningstar and stupid romance novels from Danielle Steele. And all of S.E. Hinton (eg Outsiders) and more elevated literary fare including The Color Purple and The Handmaid’s Tale (which remains one of my all-time favorite books and I read it a few more times first in college for a class on dystopian literature and again on my own in my 20s.) I also loved Philip Roth, who remains one of my favorites even though he’s been semi-cancelled for being a misogynist.

In my 20s, when I was still single, my favorite thing to do was to go to a double feature at the movies — alone. I didn’t have to negotiate with anyone what we were going to see. I could just slide from one theater into another without debate. It was the perfect day no matter how bad the movies were. I suppose I’ve always liked being alone, I am somewhat of an introvert, despite my having to stand up in front of people and talk. (I’m an INTJ in Myers Briggs, FWIW.)

As far as culture consumption and attendant reviews, I wrote movie reviews for the Stanford Daily as a student. I had no idea what I was doing and there was no internet to refer to other reviews to influence my own. I had to just say what I thought.

In my late 20s, I did my damnedest to make it through the Modern Library’s Best 100 Novels list. I got about half way through before giving up. I loved Catch-22 but I have to say I’m not a Willa Cather fan.

In my 30s I birthed my older children and spent a lot of time watching cartoons, which I don’t like. I also watched reality TV when it was coming of age. I loved the first few seasons of Survivor (I loved hating Richard Hatch, who seemed like the worst of corporate America with his dastardly gameplay and “alliances”) which I watched while nursing and tending to babies.

In my late 30s, I wrote my first book, a memoir called Chalked Up. It was prompted by my own obsession with memoirs. Addiction memoirs were my absolute favorite. I found them relatable, despite never having been an addict. While I’ve not been addicted to drugs or alcohol, I have an obsessive personality and might, by some, be considered a “workaholic.” I don’t think that’s a thing but others do. I just think I’m disciplined and if I want to achieve something I work at it.

But the core of addiction was something I could relate to and was drawn to. And depression. I also loved memoirs about mental illness. I once asked my therapist — who I saw leading up to and going through my divorce — if there was such a thing as “manic depressive light.” I said it jokingly but he didn’t laugh. I only meant that I can be extremely focused and deliver very high output (manic) and then experience a low (depressive) when I’m done.

Anyway, I devoured books like A Million Little Pieces (by the disgraced James Frey - because as it turns out, this was more of a novel than a memoir), Drinking: A Love Story (by Caroline Knapp); Lit: A Memoir (by Mary Karr); Girl Interrupted (by Susanna Kaysen); She’s Come Undone (by Wally Lamb). Later Beautiful Boy (David Sheff) and Night of the Gun (David Carr).

Later I read all the project memoirs like Eat, Pray, Love (by Elizabeth Gilbert) and Wild (by Cheryl Strayed) but I thought they were kind of silly.

Of course, the addiction memoirs and mental illness memoirs have some overlap. Because often times the people with undiagnosed mental illness self-medicate with drugs and then everything goes to hell.

Some of my favorite mental illness memoirs included Brain on Fire (Susannah Cahalan), An Unquiet Mind (Kay Jamison), Wasted (Marya Hornbacher) and Prozac Nation (Elizabeth Wurtzel) along with Wurtzel’s lesser known book about addiction called More, Now, Again. My list goes on. There were more. So many more.

I wonder if, now that I feel much less internally chaotic and dissatisfied, if I would find these books appealing? I’m guessing no, not in the same way that I did when I was younger.

I read on the bus and the train (BART) on the way to work and home. And certainly my attention span was much better than my internet infused brain is capable of now.

In my 40s, I kept a blog on blogger.com which is probably still floating around out there somewhere but I’m not going to look because I suspect I’d be mortified by my rantings which bridged my unhappy marriage and divorce days.

I had no audience. I wrote these things — sometimes about the content I was consuming — for myself.

Now, not only do I consume fewer books and films, but I find if I do recommend anything the masses come out to say well, if she likes it, it must be bad. A few years ago I shared a photo of the books on my nightstand which included a wide range including but not limited to: The Remains of the Day, Fifth Business, Survival in Auschwitz and Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality by Helen Joyce. I was met with well, if you have TRANS on your list your opinions are no good. Bigot!

Ok. 1) The book is brilliant. 2) I hadn’t even read it yet but I guess even purchasing it makes me a bad person. Was this person saying that The Remains of the Day is no good because it sits next to Trans on my bedside table? I guess so. That’s so dumb it’s almost impossible to put it into words.

Long windup for my recommendations from this past year. While I still read less and watch fewer movies and shows than I have in the past, I got through some good ones this past year and I’ll sum up some of my favorites here.

In no particular order, 5 of my faves from 2025, some of which I realize may have been released earlier. These are my faves that I consumed in 2025. Not a top 2025 list.

The Studio

This was my favorite watch of the year.

The Studio is Apple TV+’s satirical cringe comedy that hilariously dissects the slow-motion car crash of modern Hollywood, where a passionate film geek turned studio head (Seth Rogen as the perpetually sweating Matt Remick) desperately tries to make “art” while his corporate overlords demand another billion-dollar IP cash-grab — like, say, a Kool-Aid movie.

Rogen is joined by a stellar supporting cast: Catherine O’Hara as Remick’s exasperated mentor; Ike Barinholtz as a coke-fueled creative exec; Chase Sui Wonders as the wide-eyed assistant-turned-exec who is supposed to be hipper and more “in touch” with the culture because she is younger; and Kathryn Hahn as the marketing maven. Hahn is my absolute favorite in the show and her outfits, while mock-able, are fire and convey the dumbness of the Hollywood superficiality. She’s adorned with all the accoutrements of a Hollywood marketer trying to be hip — the hair extensions, the Fendi over-logo-ed head to toe outfits, the giant Stanley tumbler.

The show piles on celebrity cameos (Zoë Kravitz is amazing as a starlet who inadvertently eats cookies laced with mushrooms and she takes WAY too much which is one of the funniest parts of the season), panic-attack meetings with escalating stress levels, DEI casting meetings (one of my favorite scenes in casting the Kool-Aid movie), and soul-crushing compromises — the execs all pretend they want to make art, but they end up making commercial slop.

The show swept the 2025 Emmys with 13 wins for a comedy series — including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor for Rogen.

A friend and dorm-mate from my freshman year in college — Alex Gregory — was the showrunner/creator which isn’t why I liked it. (He’s in the back row in the above pic, right in the middle, the guy with hair and a giant, well-deserved grin). It’s great. My one beef is that these folks who star in and create the show — Rogen, etc — mock the Hollywood elite and the warped process of creating popular movies as if they are not part of it. But they are. And I’m imagining they must view themselves as immune to these shenanigans and behaviors (as they mock them openly) while being, in all likelihood, exactly like these crazies. But I doubt they think so.

Slow Horses

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous British spy thriller series available exclusively on Apple TV+, where it streams all seasons. Adapted from Mick Herron’s acclaimed Slough House novels, the show follows a dysfunctional team of disgraced MI5 agents banished to a rundown department called Slough House — far from the prestigious MI5 headquarters known as “The Park.”

These “Slow Horses” are expected to fade into obscurity with tedious paperwork, but they repeatedly stumble into (and often resolve) high-stakes national security threats. Despite being disgraced oddball characters they seem to be lead crime-solvers. That said, even when they do solve crimes and intervene various threats successfully, they are not elevated back to “The Park,” which is what many of them (not all) aspire to. They are forever banished to Slough House.

At the heart of the series is Jackson Lamb, hilariously portrayed by Gary Oldman. Lamb is the slovenly, foul-mouthed, chain-smoking boss of Slough House — he is unkempt, always farting (loudly), rude and supposedly a washed up veteran of the Cold War era. His slobbish-ness obscures a razor-sharp spy mind and surprising loyalty to his team (whom he calls his “joes”). The character is hilariously repulsive on the surface, with crude eating (and other) habits, savage insults and a complete disregard for decorum or personal hygiene. That said, his sour wit and brutal one-liners provide much of the show’s comedic punch. He’s gross, but he’s funny and whip smart with spidey-sense spy skills that can’t be beat. I’m not generally a huge spy genre fan but I’m enjoying this one because of Oldman. But it’s sort of a twist. Oldman is the opposite of a suave Bond-type character so prevalent in the genre.

The most recent season, Season 5, adapts the novel London Rules. It centers on a wave of increasingly violent incidents across London — including a mass shooting and terrorist attacks orchestrated by a Libyan cell (though they avoid any talk of Muslim’s in the U.K. and London). Suspicion falls on the Slow Horses when their tech expert Roddy Ho bags a glamorous girlfriend, who is immediately rightly suspected by the “joes” as a honeypot. The season maintains the show’s mix of clever twists, mordant humor and personal tensions though it’s noted for a slightly lighter tone compared to earlier entries. I also found it a bit easier to follow than some prior seasons, which is a plus to me. Seasons 6 and 7 are already renewed so catch up!

Jay Kelly

This 2025 comedy-drama directed by Noah Baumbach is now streaming on Netflix. The film stars George Clooney as Jay Kelly, an aging movie star who has spent decades at the pinnacle of Hollywood fame. (Much like Clooney, himself.)

After wrapping his latest film, Jay plans to spend quality time with his youngest daughter Daisy before she heads off to college, only to learn she’s already leaving for a summer trip to Europe with friends. Determined to reconnect, Jay follows Daisy across Europe, accompanied by his manager Ron (Adam Sandler), his publicist Liz (Laura Dern), and an absurd entourage that includes a make-up artist, a clothing stylist and an assistant who is actually a friend of Daisy’s.

The film culminates with Jay attending a career tribute in Tuscany, where he has no guests to celebrate with him other than his devoted manager. Essentially alone at his lifetime tribute — with no family in sight, Jay confronts a lifetime of choices that prioritized stardom over relationships.

The movie satirizes the frivolity and self-centeredness of Hollywood stars — the endless entourages, private jets, fawning fans and curated personas (he fills in his graying eyebrows with a black Sharpie pen) — while exploring the loneliness and regret that can accompany such a life.

Jay is charming and larger-than-life, yet emotionally distant from his grown daughters and haunted by past mistakes, including a strained relationship with his older daughter who resents how he played a better father on screen than at home. His staff comes to resent him as well, as they’ve devoted their lives and career to a man who only takes, and never gives back, though he’d say they were all actually friends. But the friendship only goes one way, except — as it turns out, with his manager played by Sandler.

What makes the film rather poignant (and a bit cheeky) is that Clooney, one of the biggest and most enduring movie stars of this era, embodies this critique of celebrity narcissism. The meta-ness is unmistakable: the character’s filmography mirrors Clooney’s own career highlights (literally). The movie prompts the question: how much of Jay’s vanity, charm, and emotional detachment reflect the real-life behaviors of Clooney or some such star of his caliber? And does Clooney realize it mocks him or not? (Similar question as I ask with The Studio.)

Double Fault and Big Brother by Lionel Shriver

If you read this Substack you know I love everything Shriver writes. I went backwards into her oeuvre this year, reading two of her earlier works: Double Fault and Big Brother. I’ve written about both of them (they are linked above) already, so I won’t go into detail. But I have to list them in my top faves of the year.

Double Fault is a book about losing. And being a bad loser. It’s about a low-ranking pro tennis player named Willy. She is ambitious, competitive, self-obsessed and on the brink of breaking through. She plays on the grunt circuit — tournaments with no stars, no glamour, and little prize money. She was marked as a great talent when she was young and she’s never let go of that dream to be in the top ranked players in the world. But, in her twenties now, she is running out of time.

She gets married, she gets distracted, she gets injured. Her ranking plummets. She doesn’t handle it well. There aren’t a lot of books about losers who once had promise, and how they handle the losing once a career is forever lost. How they can become warped and lost, no matter how young they still are, with no clear path to redirecting their passions and talents.

Big Brother is about Pandora, a woman in her 40s, very successful and seemingly happily married, who takes in her obese brother. While the brother was once a promising jazz musician, he seems to have lost his way, best indicated by the 400+ pound weight gain. The book is about how far one should or might go to help a loved one. Pandora blows up her life to save her brother. Would you do it? And why did she?

Cis White Gay by Ben Appel

This memoir chronicles the author’s tumultuous journey from growing up in a fundamentalist Christian cult called Lamb of God, where he grappled with his gay identity and gender nonconformity amid bullying, obsessive prayer, addiction, and family upheaval; to embracing gay rights activism, attending Columbia University as an adult to pursue journalism; and ultimately becoming disillusioned with what he describes as a new ideological cult in progressive academic circles. He characterizes the modern-day progressive cult as marked by rigid orthodoxies on gender, anti-Zionism, DEI and anti-Western radicalism.

The book explores themes of conformity, shame and liberation, drawing parallels between religious fundamentalism and the modern social justice movements that enforce illiberal purity tests, suppress free thought and lead to excommunication for dissenters.

As mentioned here, I love memoirs about addiction and mental illness, which Appel covers in his early life. AND it mixes in cults and wokeness and cancellation. Dream! Read it.

Honorable mention this year for Paper Moon (super old but I watched it again this year and loved it), Stand By Me (the watch was prompted by Rob Reiner’s murder), Anora (film), The Brutalist (I liked the first half, not the second; the film is 4 hours long so watch it in 2 parts), Babygirl, House of the Dragons.

Some I disliked: The Substance, Eddington and Pluribus — which is a show on Apple TV right now that is all the rage. I watched one episode and hated it so I didn’t watch anymore.

Go enjoy! One last note I just started a new show called Maigret, a detective show. Jules Maigret is the French Chief Inspector but the show is in English, for those who may not like subtitles. So far so good. I like police procedurals. Check it out if you do too. It’s available via Amazon Prime Video as a PBS Masterpiece production.