When I’m on the road at speaking engagements, I mostly just tell my personal story. I tell the audience about my athletic background, speaking out about abuse in sports, my rise up the corporate ladder, speaking out about covid driven school closures and getting cancelled for it, and why I started XX-XY Athletics.

It’s my life and everything that has happened, everything that I am, is why I started this brand. People are usually pretty interested, which I’ll never cease to find a little bit surprising.

I’ve written two books, both memoirs. But I think this short 2 minute video might tell my story better than all those hundreds of pages. Thanks to Brett Craig, our amazing creative director for his unbelievable storytelling abilities.

Anyway, here’s the “founder story” of XX-XY Athletics.

(*Trigger warning, bad fall up front. I’m kind of opposed to trigger warnings but it is a bit gruesome.)