TriTorch
1m

Plea from a legal immigrant:

Not long after I came to America I was exposed to the narrative that the Democrat Party was the party of the little guy and the only party with genuine care and compassion for the average American. Fortunately because I grew up under a dictatorship I could not be easily fooled by socioeconomic shackles masquerading as compassionate public policy. The truth is there is no compassion like Democrat compassion, it is the kind of compassion that lets people shoot illicit drugs into their body with the government's assistance. It is a kind of compassion that sees assisted suicide as a moral virtue. Democrat compassion is a kind of compassion that lets you rob the innocent in hardworking businesses in your neighborhood and walk out with impunity with no fear of prosecution.

Democrat compassion is a kind of compassion that tells vulnerable women it is their right to abort and sacrifice their unborn children on the perverted altar of female empowerment and convenience. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that tells children they were born in the wrong body and encourages and subsidizes their mutilation. Democrat compassion is the kind of compassion that lets boys unfairly compete against girls take their records their opportunities and their scholarships and invade their private spaces turning back Decades of hard-fought gains...

Video and full transcript here: https://web.archive.org/web/20240828235300/https://tritorch.substack.com/p/left-wing-liberal-compassion-is-the

Indrek Sarapuu
5m

Just SMH, listening to Lehfeldt...

Wholly convinced of his own definition of male or female.

Goss Graves, fits the idiom "you can't fix stupid."

