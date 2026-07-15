In today’s New York Times, veteran political columnist Thomas B. Edsall published a guest essay titled “Three things Democrats have to do if they actually want to win.”

Edsall, a longtime observer of demographics and strategy who has contributed to the paper since 2011, isn’t some fire-breathing conservative (heaven forbid). He’s offering what he sees as pragmatic surgery for a party hemorrhaging swing voters. According to a recent Data for Progress survey cited in the piece, Democrats sit at a dismal net negative rating of minus 29 points among swing voters — worse than Republicans, which sit at minus 25. The independents don’t like either party very much, it seems.

Edsall argues the Democratic party must add three key planks to its 2028 platform to shed the perception that it prioritizes special interests over working- and middle-class Americans: tougher stances on immigration, crime and “transgender” issues (my quotes, not his on “transgender”).

He’s basically saying unwind everything you’ve come to stand for Dems. Which was predictably not going to go well amongst leftie NYT readers.

Here’s what he said —