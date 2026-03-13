My friend Kara Dansky, queen of U.S. TERFs and a person I learn from every day, published an article earlier this week on her Substack called Time to get the media to platform the leftist feminist critique of “gender identity.” She’s been fighting this battle against gender ideology for over a decade. I’m expanding a bit on what she wrote below and providing further commentary.

Thank you Kara, for all that you do.

Dansky opens:

We need your help

As many subscribers know, many of us have been raising our reality-based and leftist critique of so-called “gender identity” for a very long time, and the media has generally refused to platform us. The media’s general approach is to ignore us, despite us banging on their doors since forever. When they’re not busy ignoring us, they paint us as “far right.”

There is no better example of what Kara talks about that this recent interview with comedian Trevor Noah and author and pop sociologist Malcolm Gladwell.

Gladwell makes the case here that our side — women fighting for fairness, safety, dignity for women, and basic reality — is going to have to compromise on everything else if we are going to ask for women’s only sports.

Gladwell: “If you’re someone who thinks that transwomen should not participate in the female category [of sports], you have to go out of your way to be an advocate for all other aspects of the trans agenda. That’s your obligation [. . .] you have to be able to say ok ‘I know that this is something that means a lot to you, I am not going to back you on this, but I promise you, I’ll back you on everything else.’”

No. And how dare you guys tell us what we need to do!

Gladwell doesn’t say explicitly what other aspects of the “trans agenda” he’s telling us we must compromise on. Here are a few he might mean:

Pronouns.

Males who have committed sexual assault being housed in women’s prisons.

Males acknowledged as actual women.

Female marker on male ID.

“Gender affirming care” for minors.

First of all, isn’t it something to hear a bunch of guys telling us women what we’re going to have to compromise on? Like, would he say to the women who fought for the right for women to vote, that they were going to have to compromise on other women’s rights? Ladies, I know you want the right to vote, but you’re going to have to accommodate us guys on other issues. You just have to give in on women owning property, women getting an education, women having equal opportunity overall, rape being a crime and not just something that happens cuz boys will be boys.

It’s absurd on its face. Women’s rights are women’s rights. It’s all of a piece. If women are full humans, deserving of the right to vote, then they are full humans with full rights, full stop.

So let’s take these other ones he might be asking us to compromise on one by one.

Pronouns: This is how this whole thing happened. Once we say a man is a woman, we can’t say that that man cannot compete in women’s sports. Enter women’s private spaces. Occupy full “womanhood.” We’ve said he’s a woman. The pronouns are the problem.

Prisons: Are female prisoners not deserving of some measure of dignity? Can it not be considered cruel and unusual punishment to put a male rapist in a cell with a female prisoner? A study out of the UK finds that 2/3’s of men claiming to be women who are housed in women’s prisons have committed at least one crime of sexual violence. Some estimates are even higher. They are men. They should be in men’s prisons. Period. Women should not compromise on their own safety to indulge a man’s claims to a female identity. Her safety must not be put at risk because he feels some kind of way. And if you think men won’t take advantage of this, you’d be sorely wrong. If a sexual predator could get himself housed in a women’s prison to access women, he’ll do it. And for those who would argue well, they’re not real trans — who is and how are we supposed to know? The law in many states including California and Colorado says if you say you’re a woman you are.

Males acknowledged as actual women: see point one about pronouns. Plus, on this one, once we bend reality in this way, we aren’t living in actual reality. And we end up with men in women’s sports and spaces and we are vulnerable to all manner of the twisting of the truth as policy. As George Orwell wrote: “However much you deny the truth, the truth goes on existing.” And of course this banger: “And if all others accepted the lie which the Party imposed — if all records told the same tale — then the lie passed into history and became truth.”

Female marker on male ID: see points 1 and 3. (See how this works? The language is the gateway to all the crazy.)

“Gender affirming care” for minors: I’m sorry, but anyone who thinks that hacking up a child’s body — cutting off breasts, or penises, ending fertility — turns that child into the other sex, has lost their minds. To see this as anything other than mutilation of a child, is derangement.

So Malcolm, which parts are we supposed to compromise on then?

Back to Kara’s point about the blackout from mainstream and legacy media of leftie feminists’ critique of gender ideology.

While I don’t claim leftie status anymore, I spent my life — more than 3 decades as one — and on many issues I still identify as more “liberal.” And I live Kara’s point every day. The strategy (if you can call it that) from the mainstream media is to slander anyone opposed to any of this as “right wing,” “alt right,” “fascist.” And ignore the reality that these issues are 80/20 issues in the country which means that most Americans aren’t buying it. A smattering of facts here:

Women’s Declaration International USA commissioned polling in late 2023:

4 of 5 nationwide say the word ‘women’ means adult humans who are biologically female

88% say a female 12-year-old attending a sleep-away summer camp for boys and girls, who has been signed up by her parents for a girls’ cabin, should be assigned bunkmates who are female only

87% say an elderly or disabled female client of a home health agency who requests only women home health aides help her with showering should be sent female aides only

86% say a female patient visiting a clinic for a breast exam or Pap smear who requests a woman nurse perform the examination should be seen by a female nurse only

85% say a female 10-year-old using the women’s restroom on her own in a restaurant should be in the women’s room with only people who are female; at 91%, Black voters are more likely than white voters, at 83%, to say the other people in the restroom should be female

85% say a female passenger going through an airport security screening pat-down should only be touched by a female officer

85% say when a female gym member is showering and changing in the women’s locker room, the other users in the locker room should be female only

84% say an all-female high school basketball team should face opponents who are female only

84% say a female survivor of rape or domestic violence seeking help from a women-only shelter should have counselors, support groups, and roommates that are female only

83% say a female inmate in a women’s prison should be assigned cellmates who are female only

77% say an adult female lesbian using a dating app, who specifies she is interested only in women, should be offered matches who are female only

Large pluralities of voters say that when female children consider themselves boys, non-binary, or something else other than girls, the adults in their lives should neither agree nor disagree with the children’s self-description, but ask questions and try to understand their perspectives and feelings

But the media’s approach of ignoring left wing feminists’ perspective ensures that most Democrats stay quiet for fear of being called a Republican. Which is basically a curse word and a smear if you live in deep blue cities like San Francisco.

The staunch leftie feminists or TERFs have not been quiet. They have been shouting about the dangers to women of gender ideology for years.

But a false manufactured consensus is created by the legacy media in ignoring their voices.

Kara’s plea: Talk to us, mainstream media. Stop pretending we don’t exist.

If they would, it would dramatically shift the Overton Window and make it ok for everyday Dems to say what they already believe out loud.

Back to Malcolm and Trevor.

Wouldn’t it have been something if an actual woman, an actual feminist, an actual leftie or Democrat, had the opportunity to present their case — the case of truth and women’s rights — in this conversation? To push back on the idiotic notion that we women are just going to have to accommodate men who want to be in women’s private spaces if we want fair sports?

These women are smart. I know many of them. They can argue the point about the harms to women from gender ideology using facts and logic. But because they/we are ignored, the case never gets made, and the dominant media narrative persists that we’re just a bunch of fascists or — even worse — we don’t exist at all. And people like Noah and Gladwell continue to exist in that bubble of no good person believes men can’t be women and everyone who thinks different than us is a fascist.

On my leftie credentials (not that I should need to spew them here): I interned at the National Organization for Women in Washington DC in college; I wanted to work in women’s advocacy (funny that, I am now); I have marched for women’s rights and for gay rights more times than I can count; as a female leader in corporate America I helped drive policies around equality for female employees — equal pay for equal work, improved maternity leave policy, improved conditions for moms returning to work (e.g. rooms and time for pumping for nursing moms); I voted straight Democrat since I could vote in 1988 until 2020, over 30 years, except when I voted Green Party because I always hated Gavin Newsom. He’s a total slime ball, let’s face it.

But my credentials aren’t the point.

Back to Kara.

We know that Americans across the political spectrum are united on these issues. But the media needs to go further. They need to listen to us. We are, after all, the experts on these topics.

I’ll end with Kara’s guidance — a plea to you really, directly from her article:

It’s time. For women and girls as a sex class. For lesbians and gay men as homosexuals. For children who have been lied to about the material reality of sex.

Enough.

A group of us recently put together a script, including the contact information of the experts.

Help us get our message out there. Feel free to use the following template. Use it to send messages via email. Use it in your Substack notes and messages. Use it on any platform where it makes sense to do so.

Dear [reporter and/or editor] I am writing regarding your recent piece, [title of article]. I was surprised and disappointed to find the piece quotes neither [relevant expert from our list] nor any other left-leaning advocate for the importance of sex in law and society. To omit the voices of liberal and progressive dissenters to “gender identity” is to impose a false left-right frame on hotly contested issues. It is not impartial reporting. The individuals listed below are leaders in the effort to reinstate the material reality of sex as the basis for law, policy, and medicine. They are all grounded in the political left (though their party affiliations may have shifted over time). The media landscape must include their expertise. Please contact them for comment before you publish on any matter pertaining to sex, “gender identity” or “trans,” and please use the style guide developed by Women’s Declaration International USA when reporting on these matters.

On the leftist feminist objections to “gender identity” and to “trans” generally, here are some people who can represent the POV:

On parents’ rights, children’s rights, and autogynephilia

On the Leftist objections to “pediatric gender medicine”

On the leftist LGB objections to “gender identity” and “trans” generally

On female-only sports

On dissent within the Democratic Party

On single-sex spaces (prisons, bathrooms, locker rooms, etc.)

On detransition

Elizabeth Chesak, Women’s Declaration International USA (WDI USA), @WDI_USA

On female safeguarding issues and child safeguarding issues

On sex and gender in law and the courts

Sincerely, [your name]

It’s time for the media to listen to and platform the experts on the political left. Let’s go.

Many of you are of the right. Proud Republicans. And I stand with you. But the point stands that this is a broad-based coalition and we need everyone. Having the leftie feminist critique of gender ideology represented in the media will move us forward and go a long way in terms of representing the idea that rejection of it is not, exclusively, a right wing idea. It is a truth and women’s rights idea that is held by many of the right and the left. And that will go a long way in terms of giving every day Democrats the courage to stand up and say no to all of it. And we need numbers.

We can’t win without a clear majority rejecting gender ideology outright.