Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gay Freethinker's avatar
Gay Freethinker
3h

Great write up, thank you! And also just want to say that I proudly wear my XX-XY beanie. Have you thought about a “XX-XY-IX” concept for title 9?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
Andrew T's avatar
Andrew T
3h

People like me need a term to describe us. I'm not a radical feminist (though I firmly believe in equality under the law for all persons) but I think the trans crew can be crazy.

Reply
Share
4 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jennifer Sey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture