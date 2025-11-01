Tish Hyman is an LA-based singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer.

She recently posted a video on Instagram of a man using the locker room at Gold’s Gym — her gym for many years.

Here is the original video.

There is no sound but she set it to music — Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On?” and she captioned the video so that we know what was being said. Here’s the caption:

This person told me HE was a woman and demanded that I leave the women’s locker room. He said, “Straight women like dick, and they’re probably looking at me more than you 👀😭.” #GoldsGym staff said their hands were tied by law — they couldn’t make him leave. I was naked, scared, and being yelled at. He called me a bitch in front of everyone. A young woman was also in the bathroom. She froze up — completely traumatized — and later thanked me for being there with her. I’ve been told I could lose my music career if I speak out… but I’m a woman before an artist, and I stand for what’s right. This is wrong and extremely dangerous. Any man can claim to be a woman and walk into women’s spaces — putting us at risk of harassment or assault. I have kindly confronted these “Trans Women” on 4 different occasions and on all I was met with ANGER, DISRESPECT AND TOTAL DISREGARD. WHAT DO YALL THINK ABOUT THIS !? It must stop. Please sign the petition in my bio. I’m heartbroken and deeply saddened. 💔 Women deserve safety. We deserve protection. A concerned woman was brave enough to film. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE.

She has filmed a series of videos since the incident, explaining how it felt and that she is shaken and traumatized having experienced a hostile and confrontational man in the women’s locker room who refused to leave. In fact, he directed anger and aggression towards her because she dared to confront him.

In the below video she shares how she showed the video to other women in her gym, who responded with yeah no, he should not be in there. Because, seriously, no woman wants a man in her locker room! And the vast majority of those saying they don’t care (Emma Watson, anyone?) are never going to find themselves in that situation! And I’d be willing to bet, if they ever did, they would change their minds or willfully ignore their own alarm bells of self-protection going off just to stay in the good graces of the woke-sters and the men dressed up as women.