Mariah Burton Nelson
5h

Jen, I laughed out loud when she turned around and then you could see the XX-XY on the sweatshirt. It was an enormous statement - all of it. Turning her back to him, and then showing him your company name and message. Also, she silenced the group shouting trans women are women. Who else has managed to do that? This woman has charisma, courage, authority, intelligence, leadership abilities galore. So glad she is being embraced by women are real as well as XX-XY. And oodles of other fans everywhere.

Mary Hartman
5h

Way to go, Tish! It's absolutely unbelievable to me that people think men can simply choose to be women and women can simply choose to be men. We are surely the dumbest population in recorded history.

