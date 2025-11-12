I’ve written about Tish Hyman here. And here. She’s a Grammy nominated musician out of Los Angeles who encountered a man in the locker room at what was formerly a Gold’s Gym (now EōS Fitness) and kicked up some dust.

Well, last night she was in San Francisco and she bought a ticket to go hear Scott Wiener speak at Manny’s in the Mission District. Wiener is running to take over Nancy Pelosi’s seat in the House.

Wiener is currently a California state senator, representing a district in San Francisco. Here’s his record, in part:

So Tish attended this campaign event with members of Women are Real.

This is Women are Real, according to their X bio:

Founded in SF in July ‘22, we are a non-partisan group of over 100 CA women who believe women & girls have the right to single-sex sports, locker rooms, prisons & shelters. We are:



65% Democrats

56% Former Athletes

45% Lesbian or Bisexual

17% Educators

Ok, here is the video of Tish asking Wiener a question:

She opens: “Senator Wiener, as the only black lesbian here, can I please ask you a question?”

“Yeah,” he says.

“As a lesbian woman who was attacked in a women’s locker room at Gold’s Gym this week by a self-identifying trans woman with a documented history of domestic violence, I’m deeply concerned about women’s safety in female only spaces. What would you say to women who are seeking assurance that their safety will be protected from men who by California law can self-identify as women into women only spaces. Sir, please tell me.”

He basically goes on to say that trans women are women. Specifically he says: “We have trans people who are both men and women who are men and women.”

What?

Tish is very kind. She is trying to build bridges. She says that she respects a lot of what he has done. (She is kinder and more generous than I would be.)

The crowd boos her. They shout “trans women are women.” Tish says no, they are men.

The crowd is stunned. They look like this, literally:

Tish gets up and leaves. And yes, that’s our XX-XY Athletics sweatshirt. She wore it backwards, I’m guessing so he didn’t see the big logo and would answer her question. But it made quite an exit.

Tish lets them all know that the man they are protecting broke his ex-wife’s jaw because he beat her to the point of needing facial reconstructive surgery.

She then addresses who I imagine (but cannot see) is the only other black woman in the room on her way out.

“You heard me sister, alright, don’t let them use our blackness and our civil rights as a reason to pass weird laws for children to transform. It’s wrong. My sister is in jail. She can’t get free tampons or soap but she can get free transformation medication. Big Pharma at its best.” That was the capper. Wow.

Some rando scoffs: “Yeah Scott!”

And the crowd laughs at her as she leaves. They laugh. What a bunch of jerks.

Tish is a powerhouse. I stand with Tish.