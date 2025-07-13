Sey Everything

Powerful ad. Bring it on.

Great ad, Jennifer! My mother was the Title IX administrator in her school district in the 1970s. When she passed, my sister and I formed the "Margaret Schuler Scholarship for Feminists of Either Gender" in her honor at our former high school. My mother's early advocacy for women was one of the reasons I was a lifetime Democrat. In those days, the party was committed to ensuring that women had the same opportunities as men for everything that life offers, including the joy and accomplishment of competing in sport.

Perhaps because of my early commitment to equal opportunities for all people regardless of sex, race, ethnicity of religion, I resisted the idea that biological men could compete against women if they simply "identified" as women. How would women ever have an "equal opportunity" as men if they had to compete against men, who are biologically stronger and faster than women? Obviously, men's opportunity is to compete against men, and in that competition only the fastest and strongest will achieve victory. But all other men in that competition will share the dream of victory and dig deep to find how far they can go to achieve it. That is the opportunity that sports provides men.

If women's sports are open to men who choose to identify as woman, that is the opportunity that is taken away from women. That is a biological fact. Taking that opportunity from women by changing the definition of "sex" from biological to behavioral cannot possibly be constitutional and I suspect the eventual decision by SCOTUS will be 7-2 or even 8-1.

Unfortunately, as you experienced, I quickly learned that my common sense understanding of the term "sex" was no longer acceptable to the people who I considered to be fellow liberals. When it became at first acceptable and then even required for liberals to deny biological women the opportunity to compete fairly against only other biological women, I became alarmed. At first, I felt I was just slow to understand the issue, and I had a great deal of sympathy for transgender individuals who also wanted to experience the thrill and satisfaction of sporting competition. But I kept coming back to the basic unfairness of allowing biological men to compete against biological women, and the explicit words of Title IX. I, too, lost a few friends along the way but refused to change my mind.

So it was with great satisfaction and joy that I learned of the U Penn settlement. Common sense and constitutional law will prevail, and the overall benefit to women will be great!

And, btw, Margaret Schuler would be proud of your contribution to it all. On her behalf, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

