Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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DarkSkyBest's avatar
DarkSkyBest
12h

Title IX was signed in June 1972, just a couple of months after I graduated from high school in rural Nebraska. When I entered high school in 1968, we girls had a track team. No uni’s. Not much equipment. I was a “high jumper” who got to jump into a mostly foamless pit.*

Scissors kicking doesn’t launch you too far.

Title IX was so important. And for a law, signed by Richard Nixon, to be highjacked for freakish ends really makes me mad.

These young girls are warriors. There are many well-known women athletic figures, who benefited from Title IX who could help. Where are they? Cowards.

Just a couple of years ago Nebraska women’s volleyball hosted a world record-setting event at the football stadium. Title IX was the beginning of recognition for women’s sports. OUR sports.

*Whatever the boys’ team had left over.

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PKsweets's avatar
PKsweets
5h

I will never understand how a woman justice who reaches the pinnacle of their career cannot answer the question” what is a woman”

And even if you can’t answer it exactly you can just say something to the fact that I am I have this set of chromosomes

Instead of some wishy-washy, I’m not a scientist BS

And that makes me very hesitant for what might happen tomorrow

Very, very fearful for the woke mind virus

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