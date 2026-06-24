Yesterday was the anniversary of Title IX, the landmark civil rights legislation that gave girls and women equality in the education system, including sports.

Here’s a brief and personal story of how Title IX has impacted my life. If you want the whole story, it’s in my book Chalked Up (2008).

I started gymnastics in 1974, just two years after Title IX passed.

Gyms were popping up all over the country because:

1) Olga Korbut was a sensation at the 1972 Olympics; then Nadia in 1976.

2) Title IX gave busy, athletic little girls like me the opportunity to take our passion for sport beyond recreation.

If we worked hard, we could compete on our private club teams at the state and even national level; in our schools, through high school and into college.

I loved the sport instantly. By the time I was 10, I made my first national team. When I was 17, I became the National Champion, just 9 months after breaking my femur at the World Championships.



Every ounce of discipline and perseverance in my soul I owe to what I learned as a young gymnast. I know that if I’m not able to do something at first, if I work hard at it, I can master it. Even now, at my advanced age! I also know that if I get back up when I’m knocked down, I will make a come back.

Every little girl deserves a chance to learn these same lessons through sport, if she wants to. Every girl deserves this same chance to compete. And to win.

I'm so grateful to the women who came before me, who fought for Title IX ensuring equal opportunity for little girls like the one I was 50 years ago.

I'm going to keep fighting to ensure every little girl has a shot at fair and safe competition in the future. Please join me. Title IX is worth fighting for.

At XX-XY Athletics, we’re not just making apparel — we’re building a movement and providing community to those brave enough to take a stand. That’s why we created our Save Women’s Sports parental advisory style graphic tee: bold, unapologetic and impossible to ignore. Just the way we like it.

Given the success of our Maine Girl Dad tee program (we sent 318 tees to the DADS!), we’re going to put a new program in place to benefit our athletes. And it will be evergreen. And easy.

Here’s how it works:

For every “parental advisory” Save Women’s Sports tee you buy, we gift one to a brave female athlete who is standing up for the protection of women’s sports.

Think of it like the Tom’s Shoes deal if you remember that brand — they donated one pair of shoes for every pair purchased. They retired that program in 2019. But we’re picking it up in a different form.

You buy one, we gift one. Buy two, we gift two. Every purchase directly supports the girls on the front lines.

These athletes are often the only ones in their school or community willing to speak the truth. They face backlash, isolation and pressure simply for demanding fair competition and safe spaces.

Through our NIL program, we’ve partnered with 500+ of these courageous young women. We connect them as a team, host mentoring sessions and give them the community and support they deserve.

We also work with both high school and private club teams, as well as individual athletes at the high school and college level.

Your one tee means one more athlete gets encouragement when she needs it most.

Our goal is simple: get a shirt to every single girl who’s fighting this fight.

This is Buy One, Gift One with real impact.

Get the tee here at XX-XY Athletics and join the fight while equipping female athletes to do the same. Heck get one for yourself and one for a friend. Then we donate two!

We’re making sure no girl stands alone.

Check out some of our athletes here.

One more update:

Tune in to SCOTUS blog tomorrow as we are expecting a decision on the two cases pertaining to the protection of women’s sports. I will summarize as soon as we know (and it’s possible the decision won’t be delivered but we’re thinking it will be at 10am EST). But, if you want to tune in yourself, click here. I’ll be there.