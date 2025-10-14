Anyone normal in this day and age gets billed as “right wing.” It’s said as a smear. But it’s so ridiculous no one should fear it. Basically everyone who isn’t a far left extremist is “right wing.” If you don’t adhere to and enthusiastically tout every tenet of the far left, you’re “right wing.” Diverge on just one thing, you’re MAGA. You’re a fascist. You’re not just “conservative,” you’re a right wing extremist.

Be proud. Wear it as a badge of honor.

During covid lockdowns, I re-registered as an independent. I wanted nothing to do with the Democrats. They were the party that locked us all inside, told us we couldn’t send our kids to school, go to work, run our businesses, worship, celebrate the holidays with friends and family.

But I didn’t want to register as a Republican either. I didn’t want to be part of any group. I’ve never been a joiner and I hated — and still do — what politics had become. A team sport. Veer one iota from your party’s platform, and get thrashed and smeared and dragged across the internet. So I registered as nothing. I sent the signal that I was gettable by either side, if they showed any humanity at all.

But when Charlie Kirk was murdered a month ago, I re-registered AGAIN — as a Republican. I wanted to stand up and be counted as a defector. As an un-gettable voter for the Democrats. I was disgusted by their platform and policies for years. I hadn’t voted for a Democrat in years. But my reluctance to be held to any sort of platform or list of rules held me back from registering as a Republican. AND, I didn’t want the label. I didn’t want any label at all.

But it has become so absurd — what gets you labeled as a Republican — that I just had to sign up.

Because here is what gets you labeled as a right winger today.

Eating meat.

Knowing that sex is binary.

Being happy that the Israeli hostages were released.

Saying that girls and women deserve safety, privacy and fair competition.

Lifting weights and working out.

Not wanting chemicals in your food.

Wanting healthy school lunches that include actual vegetables.

Believing the parent/child relationship is the most important one in a child’s life.

Thinking that having children is a net positive. For the world, society and also for the individual.

As a woman, if you prioritize having kids over having a career.

Liking sports and competition. And thinking that these should be based on merit — who is the best — not inclusion.

Not wanting a gazillion useless flu and covid shots.

Thinking fathers and male role models contribute to raising emotionally healthy children.

Not thinking masculinity is toxic.

Going to church. Or synagogue.

Believing that “shout your abortion” is grotesque, even if you are pro-choice.

Being in a “traditional marriage” — rather than an open relationship, a polycule, or being a man who thinks he’s a woman marrying a woman who thinks she’s a man.

Finding beautiful women at healthy weights to be more attractive than morbidly obese women. Finding anyone at a healthy weight attractive.

Not wanting to date or be in a relationship with a person who thinks that they are the opposite sex.

Shunning the “healthy at any size” narrative.

Believing in free speech.

Not wanting pornographic books in schools.

Shielding your children from sexual content in cartoons. Cartoons!

Believing in merit.

Wanting to give exceptional children the opportunity to thrive in gifted and talented programs in public schools.

Not wanting to take medicine that you don’t need.

Wanting to live in a safe community.

Funding the police.

Prioritizing justice for victims of crimes rather than “mercy” for career criminals.

Opting out of a mental health survey in school for your kid.

Hanging an American flag.

So I did it. I registered as a Republican. I declared myself right wing. I don’t care about the name calling. I haven’t for some time. I had to stop caring about it or I would have crumpled into a ball and never gotten up again.

I find myself in pretty good company. Disaffected lefties abound here. Life long conservatives are pretty nice people. We don’t agree on everything but so what? And the nutters don’t represent the majority over here. Though the right does need to be careful about embracing the crazies on their side, as the left has embraced and platformed the extreme elements of their party.

We aren’t racist or sexist or homophobic though the left persists in calling us this to try to get others to stand down from defection.

This is the big tent party now. We are the normies. And we reject their stupid insults. The just don’t seem to have realized it yet.