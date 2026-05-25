Tom Steyer is a billionaire hedge fund founder (Farallon Capital), environmental activist, philanthropist and Democratic political figure. He ran for president in 2020, spent heavily on climate initiatives and is now polling at 15% (3rd ranked) as a candidate for Governor of California in 2026. It seems likely, at this point, he’ll be knocked out in the primary where the top 2 candidates, regardless of party, go forward. At present, the top 2 candidates are Steve Hilton (R) and Xavier Becerra (D).

As of last week, Steyer has spent nearly $200M of his own money in the race, shattering all self-funded campaigns to date. And it seems he’s still such a dud he won’t make the cut. Let’s hope.

In a recent interview on IHIP (I’ve Had It Podcast) — a “liberal” show hosted by reality star Jennifer Welch who might be the most annoying woman on the internet — Steyer addressed “trans” (boys who want to compete in girls’ categories) participation in high school sports while discussing his support for current California law (AB 1266), which allows students to compete on teams matching their “gender identity.”