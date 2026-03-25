In the heat of March Madness, a single sideline exchange reveals more about our culture than about basketball itself.

During the University of Maryland’s second-round NCAA Tournament game against North Carolina on March 22, 2026, head coach Brenda Frese confronted her leading scorer, junior guard Oluchi Okananwa.

Okananwa had just traveled, missed three of four free throws, and botched a layup. Frese stepped directly into her player’s path, got nose-to-nose, poked her in the chest with a finger, and delivered a forceful message that millions would later dissect frame by frame.

While we can’t hear the coach it does seem that she says: “I believe in you, but you’ve got to want this moment!”