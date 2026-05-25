I recently visited my 20-something kids in New York. I took my 9-year-old daughter with me and while it is challenging to find activities that everyone will enjoy — a Gen Xer, two Gen Zs and an “Alpha,” which is what these new ones are called — we managed it. I don’t actually factor my enjoyment of the activities into the equation. My enjoyment comes in the broader sense of just being there with my kids. I don’t care what we do.

We saw a musical of “The Outsiders.”

Generally, I’m not a huge musical fan but it was fun. There is nothing cornier than a musical. And I find that I like corny in my old age. What is corny but something that is cliché, overly sentimental or old-fashioned. It usually refers to jokes, movies or romantic gestures that are not very original, and end up making people groan, but still, are undeniably rooted in a fundamental truth. Right up my alley!

I like truth these days even if makes me a fuddy duddy who embraces corniness.

Much to my surprise, everyone liked “The Outsiders.” It’s a coming of age story written by S.E. Hinton, who was a 16-year-old girl when it was published back in 1967. It’s about class division in Tulsa Oklahoma, when the “socs” (pronounced “soshes,” who are the teens with money; they wear khakis and go to college) clash with the “greasers” (they wear jeans and white t-shirts and work as manual laborers if they are lucky). There is violence, rivalry, romance and themes of identity and connection across the class divide. I loved the book as a kid and I love the movie still. So I figured why not. Lets do it. Even if it’s bad we’ll have fun mocking the songs and the dancing. But we all liked it.

Later, while at a playground in Prospect Park, one of my grown kids and I chatted while the 9-year-old played with dogs and kids she didn’t know. It’s cool how kids can do that. Just drop ‘em into a playground and they make friends.

My son recommended a book to me that he said I might not get, because it is injected with Gen Z irony and layered meaning. I said I probably wouldn’t, but I’d try it. If injected with irony it would be the opposite of “The Outsiders” which is infused with sentimentality and earnestness, which I realize is what I prefer in my current state. If I can’t feel something real, I’m not so interested at this point in my life.

My grown kids are thoughtful young men. They read books. They stand on the subway book in hand, phone in pocket. They draw and paint and evade social media addiction. They can sit with their thoughts, quietly. I consider this my greatest triumph as a parent (and I give my ex a ton of credit for this ability they have), in an age when so many young people have never read a book for enjoyment and cannot sit to ponder — alone with their own thoughts — and come to know their own minds.

And now that my boys are full-fledged adults, this is often how we connect. We watch movies and discuss them; we read books and discuss them; we go to museums and discuss the art.

More often than not, I take their advice on what to consume (watch, read) because let’s face it, the kids aren’t interested in what an old lady has to recommend. And certainly not an old “conservative” lady. Gross. It also gives me insight into what they think about and how they think. And I’ll never not be interested in that.

In addition to book and movie recommendations, my kids send me memes all the time. Well, the older one does. I always say the same thing: I don’t get it. Explain it. Then he does and I still don’t get it.

If anyone ever set themselves up for “okay Boomer” more than me (even though I’m not a Boomer), it’s hard to fathom. I deserve it. It’s fine. Every generation mocks the one that birthed it.

I did it. I was insufferable when I came home from college having learned about multi-culturalism (the precursor to DEI) and taking back the night and post modernism and Andrea Dworkin and psychedelics and gay people. I knew everything. And absolutely nothing.

The book my son was suggesting I read sounded like one giant meme, to some extent. Meaning — something I wouldn’t get. It’s called “Rejection” and it is a novel in stories (meaning each chapter is a short story and they are linked thematically and with characters — which I like as a concept) by a guy named Tony Tulathimutte. Here’s how the Google describes it: “a collection of seven interconnected, satirical stories about characters navigating rejection in the digital age.” Ok maybe kind of interesting.

I said I would try it. And I will. He acknowledged I probably wouldn’t get it. Coded for the young, he said. But I take it as a compliment that he wanted me to try.

I agreed that I probably wouldn’t get it. But the unlikelihood of understanding something has never stopped me from trying to understand something.

If it’s rife with layered toxic irony, dissatisfaction but not earnest dissatisfaction, then I would not only not quite get it but feel kind of annoyed, I predicted.

I explained that I aim for earnestness in my own communication and in the content I consume (books, movies, etc) in my 50s.

What annoys me about today’s version of irony is that EVERYTHING is ironic. It’s fine and useful in doses. But everything? Really? Can we never just feel something real?

If expressing dissatisfaction in rejection (the book) without exploring true feelings about it (sadness), I don’t see the value. It’s not that I don’t like humor. I’m a huge stand up fan. But when every feeling is mediated with plausible deniability because it’s what — embarrassing to have actual feelings? — it feels kind of not very human. And kind of sad.

Can we ever just express a true feeling these days? Everything is a meme or a psyop or not real in some way. Everything means something else. I’m sick of it. I don’t get it and I’m sick of it at the same time.

“Old people never get it,” my kids tell me, with the weary patience of every generation before theirs. They’re not wrong. I don’t get meme culture or youth culture and I don’t want to, honestly. I just want to understand my kids.

But I don’t understand the compulsion to wrap every sentiment in layers of irony so dense that nothing means anything at all. Say the thing, but not really. Mean it, but with plausible deniability. Post the edgelord joke, then retreat behind “it’s just vibes” when challenged. (They are’t big social media posters, so this isn’t what they do, but it is the culture they swim in and live in and embrace to some extent even if they don’t embody it.)

It was recently revealed that Zohran Mamdani’s wife used the N-word years ago on social media. For those who like Mamdani and his socialist ways, they just don’t care about this transgression. It’s ironic, layered, just one tiny piece of a complex person. Context and affection make it excusable. If it is someone the youngsters dislike though or are inclined to be persuaded to dislike, it would be disqualifying, vile, final.

Take Rogan and his N-word laden rants all pieced together in a video a few years back. I’ve never been a Rogan fan, I’ve never listened or watched a single show, though I respect what he does in as much as I know about it. A long form interview is pretty cool. But who has 3 hours to listen? Not me!

For many of the young people who did listen back then, this edited out of context rant was disqualifying. Even if they had been fans. Which was it’s purpose.

But with Rama Duwaji, Mamdani’s wife, it’s all selective application irony, I guess. She said it, it was long ago, she didn’t mean it, she meant it but not in the way you think she meant it, you don’t get it, what’s the big deal, she’s oppressed too, she can say it because of who she is and she is in on the joke but she didn’t mean it — all at the same time.

AAAACCKKKK!

This is the game: irony as both weapon and shield. It allows you to traffic in the forbidden while claiming transcendence above it. Nothing is sacred because nothing is real.

Of course this generation thinks men can be women. There is no objective truth to them and everything is a “construct.” Of course they do the polycules because if they admitted to loving just one person with all their heart it might backfire. It might not work out. But if you spread that affection around and it’s all kind of a joke anyway, well, no harm no foul when it inevitably dissolves.

I want my words and actions to land with weight. I mean what I say and what I do. I want connection that isn’t filtered through six layers of detachment. I’m told by Gen Zs that just doesn’t work in the world today. Ok Boomer? Deal with it.

But I do wonder: what have we lost?

Earnestness is the only path to anything real. How do you fall in love without it? The quiet terror of admitting “I like you” with your whole chest, no ironic hedge in case she or he rejects you. The defense mechanism is ancient — be a little mean, a little distant, convince yourself you never cared that much anyway. But now it’s dressed up in memes and “facking and cracking” — my ex-grandmother-in-law’s perfect phrase for saying the truth while joking at the same time — so you can never be held to account. It’s the same cowardice in a new package. It doesn’t protect you from pain. It just ensures you never experience the depth of feeling on the other side of vulnerability.

I think about loving my children. That love is raw, unfiltered, they might call it embarrassing in its sincerity. But it has to be. If I met their needs with ironic detachment, what kind of refuge would I offer? How can you raise humans capable of devotion if devotion itself is cringe?

The consequences run deeper than awkward dating or shallow friendships. When nothing is real, when life is just a series of meme refractions and video game personas, the stakes dissolve.

I watched the video of one of the young men who attacked the Islamic center in San Diego a few days ago, resulting in 5 deaths, including the two attackers who killed themselves. The casual horror of this video struck me. The costume, the music, the dance. There is something so detached about it. It’s not violent per se, but it reads as very dark. Like something foreboding from a horror film.

This darkness becomes content and ideology becomes an aesthetic and one’s own life becomes just another disposable anime performance. If your existence is already ironic, already layered, already not-that-serious, then pulling the trigger is just the next escalation in the bit. Nothing matters, so why not? It’s like it’s all just a video for social media. Not a video game. A weird dark edgy video on TikTok. The line between life and that video seems to have evaporated.

This is no way to live.

I want something better for my kids and their entire generation. I want them all to pursue joy without the defensive crouch of cool detachment. To say out loud that they want love, meaning, beauty and purpose in their lives. To admit they want to matter.

The ironic pose sells itself as sophistication, but it’s really a fear of being found wanting. It’s armor against a world that might reject you. The problem is that armor also keeps all the good things out.

Every generation thinks the one before it is hopelessly square. That part is timeless. But this moment feels different. The internet didn’t just accelerate culture; it refracted it into a hall of mirrors where sincerity looks like a glitch. Or worse, a fool’s errand.

I don’t want my kids — or our kids, an entire generation of them — launched into adulthood fluent in detachment while being illiterate in devotion. I want them to risk looking foolish for the things that matter. I want them to mean it. I want them to live full-throatedly and wholeheartedly. All of them.

Because in the end, the things worth having — love, family, conviction, joy, pride in one’s work and contributions and connections — have always demanded the same price: showing up with your whole heart, no punchline handy as the escape hatch.

The memes will evolve. The irony will dress itself up in new ways.

But that truth — love joy connection work honor devotion — remains stubbornly, beautifully, uncool.