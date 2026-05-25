Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
2h

Imagine what this generation would think (if) they read Anna Karenina? Or East of Eden? Or A Tree Grows in Brooklyn? I just reread each of these, and the genuine emotion, and passion, of these geniuses made me weep.

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LainE's avatar
LainE
2h

It’s like the 6/7 thing - the meaning is that it has no meaning. I just read a tremendous book by Albert C. Brooks, The Meaning of Your Life. No hidden meaning. Just some great research and advice about creating a life worth living.

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