Two biological males identifying as “trans” have recently provided the clearest evidence yet that what we’re dealing with isn’t some enlightened expansion of human rights — it’s a profound mental health crisis being affirmed, elevated and protected by institutions that should have known better a long time ago.

First, Ashley Webb, the Democratic Senate candidate in Maine. In a recent debate, Webb answered that his qualifications for office were that he writes his own books and songs. Yup.

He also said he’d run unsuccessfully in the past. And that he’d be transparent with the people. While standing there in a dress and calling himself a woman.

But the real headlines came from Webb’s prior social media posts and interviews unearthed after the stellar debate performance. Webb, a man, claims to have a uterus that doctors are mistaking for a bladder. Webb insists that he suffers monthly menstruation — out of his butt because he doesn’t have a vagina — complete with cramping, ovulation and bleeding, despite XY chromosomes and medical scans showing no female reproductive organs.