I’ve been enjoying these Olympics even though I’m prone to saying who cares about the Winter Olympics?

But there have been so many great moments in these Games. And sad ones. From Lindsey Vonn’s terrible fall, to the beautiful ice dancing of Chock and Bates that still didn’t get them gold due to corrupt judging, to Alysa Liu joyfully grinning throughout her gold medal winning skate, to yesterday’s gold medal for the US men’s ice hockey team.

No I don’t watch ice hockey, generally speaking. But these guys! How can you not love them?? Here’s what happened, ICYMI.

On February 22, 2026, the United States men’s ice hockey team etched a new chapter in Olympic history by clinching gold at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. In a nail-biting final against arch-rival Canada at the Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena, Team USA emerged victorious with a 2-1 overtime win, sparking nationwide celebrations and evoking memories of past glories. This triumph marked the first U.S. men’s hockey gold since the iconic 1980 Lake Placid Games, a drought spanning 46 years.

The last time America tasted this success was during the “Miracle on Ice” at the 1980 Winter Olympics. That team, composed largely of college amateurs, defied overwhelming odds in the midst of Cold War tensions. Coached by Herb Brooks, they stunned the heavily favored Soviet Union — a professional powerhouse — in a semifinal thriller, winning 4-3 on Mike Eruzione’s famous goal. Two days later, they sealed gold by defeating Finland 4-2.

The victory transcended sports, symbolizing American resilience and an underdog spirit, and it was immortalized in films and folklore. It united a nation grappling with economic woes and international crises, turning unknown players into national heroes. It was a triumphant and patriotic moment that epitomized the American we can overcome anything if we stick together and keep fighting ethos.

As I’m sure many of you do, I remember that semi-final win. I was at a gymnastics meet when all of the parents erupted into cheers. We didn’t know why and then we realized it wasn’t us. We were in a small gym in New Jersey warming up for the meet. And the parents went crazy. We all looked around trying to understand what was happening.

It was a simpler time and the country was unified in the win, something we don’t see now when patriotism is considered divisive. And when outlets like Huff Post post stuff like this — ‘If waving the American flag or chanting “USA!” turns you off right now, you’re not alone.’

But, to our credit as Americans, the Huff Post got ratio’ed big time yesterday when they posted this don’t you feel yucky garbage.

The script of yesterday’s victory echoed the drama of 1980 but with a modern twist. NHL professionals returned to the Olympics for the first time since 2014, elevating the competition. Team USA, captained by Auston Matthews and coached by Mike Sullivan, faced a star-studded Canadian squad missing Sidney Crosby due to injury.

The game was a defensive masterclass, with U.S. goaltender Connor Hellebuyck making 41 saves to thwart Canada’s offense. And Jack Hughes delivered the final game winning heroics.

@olympics The Olympic Games on Instagram: "TEAM USA WIN IT IN OVERTIME! …

Hughes’ performance was nothing short of legendary.

Earlier in the game, he endured a high-sticking incident that knocked out two front teeth, leaving him bloodied but unbowed. Laughing it off post-game, the New Jersey Devils star quipped about America’s dentists while praising his country’s spirit. Despite the pain — and prior injuries including shoulder and finger surgeries — he tallied his fourth tournament goal, becoming the team’s leading scorer and the face of this “Golden Generation.” His resilience mirrored the team’s journey, overcoming skepticism about the roster to silence critics.

In a post-game interview Jack Hughes said: “I’m lucky I’m from the best country in the world and we got great dentists there too.”

Adding an emotional layer, the victory honored the late Johnny Gaudreau, a former U.S. Olympian and NHL star tragically killed in a 2024 cycling accident. Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died on August 29, 2024, after being struck by a drunk driver while cycling in Oldmans Township, New Jersey. The tragic accident happened on the eve of their sister's wedding.

After the win, players skated with Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey and invited his two young children onto the ice for the team photo, a poignant tribute that brought tears to our eyes. Teammates like Dylan Larkin and Quinn Hughes — Jack’s brother — spoke of Gaudreau’s enduring influence, dedicating the gold to his memory.

Why did all of America root for these guys? In a divided era, this win provided a unifying patriotic surge. The intense U.S.-Canada rivalry amplified the stakes, with fans reveling in besting their northern neighbors. Social media erupted with chants of “USA! USA!”, and even President Trump weighed in, calling the team after their win and inviting them to the State of the Union address.

The team’s composition — blending young talents like Hughes with veterans —represented a “hockey brotherhood” that resonated broadly. It capped a stellar year for USA Hockey, including the women’s gold, boosting national pride amid ongoing polarization.

Hilary Knight, the captain of the women's gold medal winning USA Hockey Team.

This victory for the men’s team — the capper on top of the women’s win — speaks volumes about the Olympics and the true spirit of competition. The win — the first since the 1980 team and the only time both the men’s and women’s teams have won gold — embodies perseverance, as seen in Hughes’ toothless grin and the team’s grit. That photo! Instantly iconic!

Honoring Gaudreau showed the team’s humanity, reminding us that sports transcend wins — especially when they foster unity and inspiration. It recaptured the idealism of 1980, proving that heart and camaraderie can conquer even the mightiest foes.

As the U.S. finished second in the total medal count, this gold reaffirmed the true spirit of the Games’ — the power to ignite dreams and bridge political divides and bring us together in one glorious moment.

This is why we watch. This is why we love sports.