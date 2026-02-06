In a significant development in the ongoing debate over “gender-affirming care” for minors, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), representing over 11,000 members, issued a position statement on February 3, 2026, recommending that surgeons no longer perform mastectomies, genital mutilation (yes, that is what it is) and sex-rejecting facial surgeries until patients are at least 19 years old. I’d argue they should never be performed on anyone but I’ll take this as progress.

The ASPS stated there is “insufficient evidence” demonstrating a favorable risk-benefit ratio for gender-related surgical interventions in children and adolescents.

The statement is “professional guidance” for its members rather than a strictly binding clinical practice guideline, but it signals a significant shift in medical consensus.

This marks the first time a major U.S. medical organization has publicly advised against these procedures for adolescents, citing insufficient evidence that the benefits outweigh the risks in a developmentally vulnerable population. The ASPS emphasized that the evidence base for such interventions remains “low quality/low certainty,” pointing to limitations in study quality, inconsistent follow-up, and emerging concerns about long-term harms, including mental health outcomes and irreversible physical changes.

The statement does not ban the surgeries but urges caution. It distinguishes these procedures from other plastic surgeries on minors, such as those for congenital conditions, arguing an “ethical distinction” due to the experimental nature of “gender-affirming” interventions. Basically they are saying that cutting off healthy body parts is different than repairing a birth defect. Yes, agreed.

ASPS also opposes criminalizing medical care, advocating for professional self-regulation over punitive laws, while advising members to heed state restrictions. This shift contrasts with endorsements from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society, which support access to this butchery being called “healthcare.”

This is a confusing stew of mixed messages from various medical organizations. Though any doctor who thinks it is a good idea to disfigure a young person’s body — an emotionally vulnerable young person with mental issues, in particular — doesn’t deserve the piece of paper their medical license is written on, regardless of what the corrupt and captured medical associations say.

“Trans” activists are outraged, of course. Alejandra Caraballo — a trans-identified man/trans activist/clinical instructor at Harvard — had this to say: “The American society of plastic surgeons has no issue with the tens of thousands of minors getting nose jobs and other cosmetic surgery but they decided that they want to support bans on trans youth care and align with Trump’s EO rather [than] actual medical science.”

No. Young people getting a nose job don’t lose their sense of smell. Young people getting a mastectomy lose feeling and ability to breastfeed. Total loss of function. These young people are mutilated unlike those who just get smaller noses that still function. And despite what Johanna Olson-Kennedy, one of the nation’s most vocal and prominent pediatric gender medicine doctors, has said — “And here’s the other thing about chest surgery. If you want breasts at a later point in your life, you can go and get them!” — this is destroying a young person’s body. Boobs aren’t just for show.

The good news: the ASPS’s announcement has started a cascade.

Just a day later, on February 4, 2026, the American Medical Association (AMA), the nation’s largest physicians’ organization, echoed the ASPS by stating that “gender-affirming” surgical interventions for minors should generally be deferred until adulthood. The AMA clarified that evidence for these surgeries remains insufficient to make definitive recommendations, aligning with the ASPS on this point while continuing to back other forms of sex-rejecting “care,” such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for youth. Hopefully those come next.

This represents a backtrack from the AMA’s prior strong support of these procedures, including opposition to state bans in 2021 and 2023.

The AMA’s move, combined with the ASPS’s, creates a notable rift in U.S. medical consensus, with critics hailing it as a win for evidence-based medicine and supporters decrying it as a concession to political pressure. I’d argue it is a much needed concession to reality.

The timing of these announcements in early 2026 stems from a confluence of evolving scientific scrutiny and shifting political landscapes. ASPS began reviewing evidence in 2024, influenced by international reassessments, such as the UK’s Cass Review, which found weak evidence for youth gender interventions and led to restrictions there. Similar evidence reviews in Sweden and Finland prompted policy rollbacks as well.

Domestically, a pivotal trigger was the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) 2025 report, which concluded low-quality evidence for both hormonal and surgical pathways, highlighting significant ethical concerns. ASPS explicitly referenced this HHS report, along with a 2024 meta-analysis in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, as reinforcing doubts about benefits versus harms.

Politically, the statements coincide with the Trump administration’s aggressive stance against these barbaric procedures for minors. In December 2025, HHS proposed rules barring federal funding this so-called “healthcare,” including cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP programs. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commended the ASPS for “defending sound science” and protecting children from “irreversible harm.”

However, ASPS leaders, including past president Scot Bradley Glasberg, insisted the guidance was not influenced by the administration, calling the timing “happenstance” and rooted in independent evidence evaluation. Critics argue the political crackdown— amid state bans and federal threats — created a “heightened ethical, clinical, and legal risk” environment that pressured these shifts.

In addition to the scientific reevaluations, shifting international guidelines, and the Trump administration’s federal funding threats, the ASPS and AMA announcements may have also been influenced by a landmark court ruling just days earlier. On January 30, 2026, a New York jury awarded $2 million in damages to 22-year-old detransitioner Fox Varian in the first U.S. medical malpractice trial of its kind. Varian successfully sued her psychologist and plastic surgeon, saying they failed to obtain proper informed consent and deviated from medical standards by performing a double mastectomy on her at age 16 in 2019, which she later came to regret and described as leaving her disfigured.

The verdict included $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering plus $400,000 for anticipated medical expenses. This high-profile win — the first jury verdict against providers in such a case — has heightened legal and ethical scrutiny on these sex-rejecting practices, underscoring malpractice risks and could encourage more detransitioner lawsuits (over two dozen are already filed nationwide).

Coming less than a week before the ASPS’s February 3 statement and the AMA’s quick follow-up, the ruling likely amplified concerns within the medical community about liability, professional standards, and the long-term consequences of irreversible procedures, contributing to the rapid policy shifts toward caution and age restrictions.

These developments signal a broader reevaluation of youth gender care in the U.S. And thank goodness, because it could not have come soon enough. While it shouldn’t require anything but common sense and “a first do no harm” ethics mindset amongst doctors to know that cutting off kids healthy body parts won’t make them the opposite sex nor alleviate mental health distress, these developments are a welcome shift. And hopefully just the first step towards undoing the madness of the last ten plus years.

At the end of this, there will be thousands of young people who have had their bodies destroyed by this Frankenstein madness. Doctors need to lose their licenses and never work in medicine again. Prison would be appropriate for some.

Any person with such incredibly poor judgement to think that they could turn a 14 or 15 or 16 year old girl into a boy by removing her breasts needs to be kept far away from children and any medical setting at all. They have proven themselves to be utterly devoid of humanity and decent judgement.