Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackie N Charlotte's avatar
Jackie N Charlotte
8h

Is this one of your products? If so, great promotion and it looks really good on Tulsi! (It’s a post from another Substacker named Julie Luvsmile).

https://substack.com/@julieluvsmile/note/c-172132618?r=3uy5m&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Jennifer Sey
Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
6h

Thanks, just placed my order. They will appear on my channel profiling trans widows's experiences as soon as arrived!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture