Generally I don’t do this. But I’m doing it.

Today, for one day only, we are adding an extra 30% off on our final sale items. There’s good stuff in there! And if you have ever thought to yourself, I like the brand and the product but it’s more than I’m willing or able to spend, maybe now is a good time.

There’s great stuff like Camo workout shorts, long sleeve performance tees, a Save Women’s Sports sweatshirt and our men’s zip ups. There’s more but here’s some of it!

So you should definitely go check it out here: TheTruthFits.com Final Sale.

And if you haven’t already signed up for texts and emails from us, do it! We do early product launches with our subscribers and other special subscriber only offers. You guys like me (I think?) so you should definitely check out my brand! And sign up for email/SMS.

Ok - go shopping. Then try not to eat too much candy later.

My kids left the house this morning for school dressed as a KPop Demon Hunter and something I can’t quite identify. What about yours?

Happy Halloween!