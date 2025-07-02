The world is finally catching up to what us sane people knew all along: men cannot become women and men must compete in the men’s category to retain the integrity of women’s sports.

In April, the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights ruled that the University of Pennsylvania violated Title IX by allowing Will Thomas to compete on the women's team.

For those who haven’t been paying attention, Will Thomas competed on the men’s swim team at University of Pennsylvania for 3 years. Then he decided he was a woman and he competed on the women’s team for his senior year. Almost worse than the school records he stole from female swimmers, and the NCAA medals he won at the 2022 NCAA Finals, the women on the University of Pennsylvania team were forced to undress in the locker room with a man calling himself a woman while parading around naked with his penis and balls on display.

Thomas seems to be a text book autogynephile. He is a man turned on by the thought of being a woman. He engages in behaviors that violate women’s boundaries in order to provoke their discomfort. It’s a fetishistic thrill. Yet for a time, Thomas was made into some sort of civil rights hero because the world went insane.

When Paula Scanlan — a swimmer on the women’s team and a sexual assault survivor — complained to the university, they told her to deal with it. To seek help. To get therapy. They told her to stay quiet, that she’d never get a job. That she was a bigot.

But today, the Department of Education announced that the University of Pennsylvania has agreed to resolve Title IX violations in having Thomas compete on the women's team during the 2021-22 season.

As part of the resolution, Penn will adhere to definitions of male and female consistent with biology (and reality); Penn will also restore stolen records and titles to female athletes; and, the university will issue personal apologies to every female swimmer impacted by their disgusting policy.

This is such a complete and utter win for sanity. I can only imagine what was uncovered — beyond what I already know from Paula directly — in the investigation. The university has caved so completely I can only fathom that the findings were beyond disgraceful.

The university treated the female athletes with such disdain, ignored their concerns and dismissed their Title IX legally mandated rights including safety and fairness. AND the university added insult to injury in calling these women horrible bigots for daring to stand up in their own defense.

“Today’s resolution agreement with Penn is yet another example of the Trump effect in action. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, UPenn has agreed both to apologize for its past Title IX violations and to ensure that women’s sports are protected at the University for future generations of female athletes,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in a statement.

In speaking with Outkick, McMahon said: “One of the big things that is happening with this resolution is that the University of Pennsylvania is going to restore all the Division I women’s records and titles or similar recognitions to the women who actually did win them, save for competing against a man, and I think that is a really big thing,” the Secretary added.

It is a big thing. And I’m so proud of the young women who fought for what was right amidst bullying and threats from their own university.

Of course, CNN has decided to cover it as follows:

To the dopes at CNN, I’d suggest a re-write of that headline, something like this:

Male athletes at Upenn to compete in men's sports. Women's civil rights protected. UPenn will comply with Title IX and restore the records set by women as part of an agreement with the Dept of Ed's Office for Civil Rights.

We have a long way to go. But you can bet that other universities will comply as well lest they face an investigation and fines by the Department of Education.

It isn’t easy to stand up and speak truth to power, to do the right thing in the face of so much intimidation and coercion. But Paula Scanlan did it anyway. She persevered. She stood up for truth and fairness for women.

The Trump administration and Secretary McMahon said that they would stand up for women and girls from the outset. And today they put words into action and sent the undeniable message to girls across the country: You matter. And we will fight for you.

I can only hope that Thomas will slink away in ignominy.