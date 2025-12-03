Two gymnasts filed lawsuits involving Chow’s Gymnastics — an elite gym training center in Iowa — against the sport governing and oversight bodies.

The two athletes claim that they were sexually abused by a coach named Sean Gardner at Chow’s.

Sean Gardner’s mugshot was taken on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. AP

The lawsuits allege USA Gymnastics (USAG) and the US Center for SafeSport were told about “inappropriate and abusive behaviors” in December 2017. These allegations include Gardner hugging, kissing and grooming athletes while coaching at a gym in Mississippi, before he moved to Chow’s.

Chow’s was founded by prominent coach Liang “Chow” Qiao, who is known for producing Olympic champions including Shawn Johnson, the 2008 Olympic balance beam and team gold medalist. Chow was also named as a defendant in the lawsuits.

Sports journalist Christine Brennan who writes for USA Today and has covered gymnastics extensively was on CNN to discuss the matter.

Gardner was temporarily suspended from coaching back in 2022 when SafeSport claims they first received reports of misconduct. This suspension was reported on USAG’s online database of suspended and banned coaches. Chow’s gym has said that Gardner passed a background check when he was hired. And that he was fired after he was suspended by SafeSport in July 2022.

Gardner’s sanction went from suspended to banned or “ineligible” in September of 2025, after he was arrested by the FBI in August of this year.

When SafeSport was questioned back in August after Gardner’s arrest, they said they’d been alerted by USAG that Gardner had been cleared of complaints at a prior gym in 2018. Those complaints did not involve allegations of sexual abuse.

US Center for SafeSport was established in March 2017 in response to the arrest of Larry Nassar. Hundreds of victims came forward and he is now in prison for life.

In January 2017 I went to Washington D.C. and met with Senator Dianne Feinstein about abuse in the sport of gymnastics. I was joined by about 10 other athletes, all but one a Nassar victim. I spoke to the Senator about the longstanding culture of abuse in the sport that had been around since I’d started in the 1970s. I explained that the widespread culture of physical and emotional abuse, set the stage for sexual abuse to occur. And that coaches’ reputations were consistently prioritized over athletes’ well-being.

Feinstein said at that time that she would pass legislation but that changing the culture would be much harder. She was right. Eight years after legislation passed, it seems the culture has not changed, if Chow’s gym and Gardner’s arrest are any indication.

I was the first former gymnast to speak up about abuse in 2008, with my memoir Chalked Up. I wrote about the National Team coach in the 1980s, a man named Don Peters who was also the 1984 Olympic Team coach, who was a known sexual abuser. I was called every name in the book by USA Gymnastics and I received threatening voicemails at work by then head of USAG, Steve Penny. Peters was banned in 2011, partly as a result of the fact that I’d written about him in 2008, which encouraged his victims to finally come forward. One of whom is my close friend, Doe Yamashiro.

In a 2015 deposition in a lawsuit against USAG, Penny testified that the organization rarely forwarded allegations of child abuse to police or child protective services. He said this was to avoid the risk of damaging a coach’s reputation with false allegations.

In 2015, Penny quietly fired Larry Nassar who had served as the doctor for Team USA for nearly 20 years. And he was the trainer for the team before that. I believe Nassar chose his career treating young female athletes in order to gain access to these girls. He “volunteered” his services to USAG for nearly 3 decades. Clearly he was not doing that out of the goodness of his heart.

A 2016 investigation by the Indy Star revealed that Nassar and many others in the gymnastics universe — including coaches and administrators — had been free to abuse athletes for years because predators were just moved from gym to gym when there were reports of misconduct by athletes and parents. And because there was simply no oversight — complaints were ignored and dismissed as “tough coaching” or minimized and brushed aside as coming from unhappy disgruntled athletes not getting enough attention from their coach.

In short, no one cared about the athletes. As Penny stated, he didn’t want to ruin a coach’s reputation. So he was willing to ruin a child’s life instead.

Under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee, and outrage over how Penny dealt with reports of sexual abuse by Nassar, Penny resigned from USAG on March 16, 2017. He is on USAGs permanently ineligible list.

People often ask why victims waited so long to come forward about Nassar. They didn’t, in fact. There were repeated allegations over the years to law enforcement and to USAG. Going all the way back to 1998. They were ignored. Over and over again. In fact, the FBI failed to investigate reports by famed National Team members in 2015, for over a year.

Not until the most impeccable, most prepared witness came forward — Rachael Denhollander — and told her story to the Indy Star were the reports taken seriously. And notably, Denhollander chose to go public in the press, rather than file a complaint with USAG. She knew USAG would ignore her. The article about Denhollander opened the flood gates with over 50 credible victims coming forward in the weeks following the initial publication. Soon it was just too many to ignore.

SafeSport is a failure. It’s a good idea. They are meant to provide a reporting mechanism for complaints of abuse. They are meant to train athletes on what constitutes abuse so they know to report it — and how to report it — when it happens. They also train coaches on appropriate behaviors. Gyms that go through the training are verified by USAG. We had none of that back in the day.

The legislation also makes coaches and other administrators “mandatory reporters.” They weren’t before. They could look the other way, as Penny said he did, without repercussions.

But SafeSport has a backlog of over 4 years. The backlog is so great they’ve told me they don’t even accept reports of emotional and physical abuse, only sexual abuse.

The organization is under-funded and much of the funding they do receive comes from the individual sport governing bodies. Yes, it is funded by the organizations it is meant to oversee. The conflict here is glaring.

I wrote about my own coaches’ abusive training practices at my club, Parkettes, in my 2008 book. Not only were those reports ignored, I was smeared. Then in 2018, over ten former Parkette athletes filed formal reports with SafeSport against my gym’s coaches. John Holman, my personal coach on the staff, was accused of inappropriate touching during spotting, sliding his hand inside gymnasts’ leotards, touching their vaginas during spotting, inappropriate sexual talk with minors and general grooming behaviors. There were additional reports of emotional abuse and bullying about weight.

He was not banned until this year, after he retired.

So I wrote about his behaviors nearly 20 years ago. Then more than 10 athletes reported very similar behaviors in 2018. And it took until 2025 when he had already retired to have him banned from the sport. Imagine if USAG had taken my reports seriously, how many athletes would have been spared? But this club, and these coaches, were respected in the sport. They have produced national team members for over 50 years. Their reputations were more important than the young athletes in their charge.

Two last points.

I’m often accused of not caring about real issues in women’s sports. That I’m obsessed with “trans” people invading women’s sports and spaces. And that I ignore other more significant issues.

This is such a blatant lie it is hard to actually take it seriously. But I will. I was the first elite gymnast to report on the abusive culture in 2008. I was harassed and threatened and bullied for a decade but I didn’t stop speaking up. I made an entire Emmy-winning documentary in 2020 called Athlete A about not only the crimes of Larry Nassar, but the rotten culture that allowed for him to abuse for decades. I haven’t stopped talking about this for nearly 20 years. And I’ve been a leading voice in sounding the alarm, and proposing solutions.

But/and I can also recognize that males stealing opportunities and privacy from young women is also an abuse. They are of a piece. And they both ignore the safety and well-being of female athletes. And prioritize the wants of men and boys over the rights of women and girls.

Lastly, Senator Feinstein was right. Laws are easier to create than culture is to change. We are 8 years out from legislation to protect athletes from abuse and here we are. It’s still happening.

So if we think that NCAA rule changes, or Trump’s executive order to protect girls’ sports are going to be the end of all of this, we’d be wrong.

We need to change the culture. We need to make men competing in women’s sports culturally unacceptable. They should be embarrassed to even try it. They should be viewed as cheats. Because they are.

Only when we all stand up and say that our daughters are worth fighting for and that we will not stand by and allow opportunities be stolen from them, will women’s sports be for women only again.