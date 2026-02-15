In the world of high school girls’ wrestling, where physical contact is constant and boundaries are tested, 16-year-old Kallie Keeler from Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, expected a fair fight. In this combat sport, fair match-ups in terms of size and weight are key to safety. Sex categories should also be respected. But in Washington if you say you’re a girl, you get to compete with girls in the girls’ category, even in combat sports.

What Keeler endured on December 6, 2025, at the Lady Jag Kickoff Tournament against Emerald Ridge High School was something very dark: an alleged sexual assault by a male competitor who says that he is female.

Keeler, a sophomore who has wrestled since she was a child, competed in the 190-pound girls’ division. Her opponent, Taufa’ase’e Tei (also known as Trixie Tei), a freshman from the same school district, is a male who had only recently entered girls’ wrestling. Because he “identifies” as female.

No one informed Keeler beforehand that she was facing a male athlete. Washington state policies allow students to compete based on “gender identity,” yes, even in combat sports. There is no medical or legal requirement (not that that would make it ok). All a boy has to do is say he is a girl. Voilà! He gets to wrestle girls!

A few minutes into the match, with Keeler face down on the mat, Tei allegedly reached between her legs and forcefully pressed his fingers into her vagina for several seconds. Video footage captured by Keeler’s mother shows the teenager’s face contort with shock and horror.

She mouthed desperately toward the camera: “Her fingers are in my vagina.” Her mother, unable to hear clearly from her vantage point, later recalled the confusion.

The referee was out of position, and the moment went unchecked. Traumatized and desperate to escape, Keeler allowed herself to be pinned, ending the bout. She gave up just to make it stop.

“I was really shocked,” Keeler told independent journalist Brandi Kruse in a recent interview. “I just wanted the match to be over.”

Wrestling experts who reviewed the video called the contact intentional and unprecedented in their decades of experience. One veteran coach described it as far beyond accidental.

Here’s what I’ll say: in gymnastics, this is a tactic of pedophile coaches. They “spot” (assist with skills) young girls in leotards all the time. Those coaches who have been found guilty of child sexual assault — or simply banned from the sport for violating Safe Sport conduct rules (often not criminally pursued due to statute of limitations laws) — are often found to use this tactic in plain sight. It’s defensible, they must believe (and has been for decades): I’m spotting her! My hand slipped!

Below you’ll find an excerpt from a report to the U.S. Center for Safe Sport, an independent nonprofit organization focused on preventing, recognizing, and responding to emotional, physical, and sexual misconduct in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic movements. SafeSport is authorized by Congress, it sets safety policies, conducts investigations, and provides education to create safe environments for athletes (except they are more than 4 years behind on reports of misconduct.)

This report is about a coach from my gym growing up. This particular coach was “my” coach — meaning, he chose me, favored me, and was my primary coach. There was no process to determine this. It just happened. He was known as “creepy” way back when in the 80s. He talked about which moms he found hot to us 13-year-old girls all the time. This would be called “grooming behavior.”

By 2018, several gymnasts reported him to Safe Sport, he was suspended while they investigated, and he was finally banned in 2025 (6 years later), after he retired.