As many of you know, I’ve been working on a documentary film called Generation Covid for the past three years with my filmmaking partner and now good friend Andrew James.

As with most of my friends at this point, Andrew and I met “on Twitter.” We were introduced by a mutual friend in early 2022 and we started the film just a few months later.

We started filming when the kids featured were very much in the thick of their struggles. It’s not a look back. When we listen to them, we understand their suffering. They were IN IT.

We are making the movie together but we each bring very different skills to the table. I’d been in the covid trenches, very publicly pushing back against lockdowns and school closures from the outset. I knew every twist and turn of the lockdown era. Who said what and when. Which public health officials were the most authoritarian, which school board members and local government leaders demonized parents who stood up for children.

I initiated the project out of a passion to tell the stories of these children and their families. To ensure they were not forgotten. I’m a writer and, I think, have a knack for how to tell stories.

And I knew how to find the kids and families whose stories we should tell. The families trusted me because I’d been in the fight with them. I had a clear idea of the arc from the outset and brought in experts and families to tell that story.

Andrew is an incredible filmmaker with many films under his belt. I was so lucky to find him. There is no way this film would be any good without him. His aesthetic sensibilities and technical skills are world-class. Sadly, and he and I talk about this all the time, the left has had a corner on the market for filmmaking and storytelling and elevated aesthetics overall. Frankly, a lot of — if not most of/all of — the “art” generated from non-far-left folks is just bad. It’s ugly and inelegant and tells you what to think and it’s clumsy and . . . bad. Heavy handed and just not that great.

Andrew came up in the “doc world.” His first film was called Cleanflix. And it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, a remarkable achievement. The film explores the rise and fall of the company CleanFlicks, which created edited versions — scrubbed of violence, profanity and nudity — of Hollywood movies to serve the niche Mormon market. He is an alumni of the Sundance Institute Documentary Program. He’s got chops — as a director, editor and cinematographer.

We’ve been working hard on our film, and we recently submitted it to Angel Studios. Angel was responsible for the hit film Sound of Freedom. (Which, true to form for Rotten Tomatoes, has a 99% rating from regular folks and 57% from reviewers.)

Angel Studios operates in a unique and unusual fashion.

Members — regular folks who join to have access to their films/platform/streaming service — vote on the films and programs submitted. These members are called The Guild.

Films can be released through their streaming platform and sometimes in theaters as well. Like Sound of Freedom was.

Here's how it works:

You submit a segment of the film, they call it a “torch” — ours was 11 minutes long.

We made it through their first cut — which is a select group of Guild members.

And as of yesterday, we made it through the second cut — which is voting by all Guild Members. A very small percentage of films make it through that cut. About 10%. So we were psyched. But we aren’t done.

You can learn more about Angel Studios and join their Guild here.

Our next step is to submit the full film.

Here is the segment of the film we submitted. Our “torch.”

And we are still pursuing other options — besides Angel — as well. But this is a good one with broad reach. What we care about most is people seeing this film. It’s critically important that we not forget what happened, especially to children, and that we collectively get very clear that it cannot happen again.

We’ve gotten some good press on the movie in the last few months. Here is some of it:

Steve Deace Show - go to :30 min mark

Hollywood in Toto

The Blaze

Clay and Buck

Mark Reardon Show

News Nation

Meghan Murphy