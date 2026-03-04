A real quick post to share a video we just released today from XX-XY Athletics, in partnership with Alliance Defending Freedom.

It’s been trending on X since about 2 hours after we dropped it this morning, which is pretty good! I’ll take it!

This is my goal! Not to trend on X per se, but to be a part of the cultural conversation. To make people pause and think about an issue in a way that maybe hasn’t been presented to them.

The video celebrates women’s historic achievements such as the suffragettes winning the right to vote, the passage of Title IX, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, and the first woman to become a Supreme Court Justice. The video then contrasts these wins with the ACLU legal team’s inability to state clearly what a woman is during Supreme Court oral arguments in January for the Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v B.P.J. cases.

You, dear reader, already realize the hypocrisy at play. That the left will celebrate women’s achievements when it suits them, and magically forget what a woman is when a clear definition would bar a man from participating in “womanhood” (which is impossible).

But so many people have not even considered this hypocrisy. And if we, with our little videos at XX-XY Athletics, can get people who do not currently agree with us to pause for just a moment, and think a little bit differently about this issue — and recognize (maybe) the harms done to women with this crazy ideology, then I’ll feel like I’ve contributed in a positive way to moving us back towards some semblance of sanity.

Here’s the video:

Note:

A special offer for Women’s History Month — any purchase at XX-XY Athletics will get you a free Woman™️ t-shirt. Any purchase! Any amount! Go now! Men’s purchases too! Give it to your wife or daughter!

Also of note, we just introduced an XX-XY Athletics pin. It can be worn on suit jackets, or anywhere really. So even when you’re dressed up, you can speak the truth. These are going fast. We need to order more. Oh, and these are made in the US. Bonus. And only $20!