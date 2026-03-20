Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
4h

There was a time during the plandemic when I was legit offended that I hadn’t been shut down yet lol… Of course it happened. It just means you’re over the mark! Keep going… The censorship only fires the awake crowd even more!💪🩷

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Jennie Corsi's avatar
Jennie Corsi
3h

Meta’s policies are designed to give mobs the power to silence us, to abridge our individual rights.

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