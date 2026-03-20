Last night Elon Musk shared a tweet from Riley Gaines which featured XX-XY Athletics. Here’s the tweet:

Our traffic and sales got a bump. Not surprisingly. Elon’s tweet has over 6 million views and 47,000 likes. Not a major one for him but big for us.

A few hours later our ad account on Meta was suspended.

You may say: Who cares? You don’t need Meta.

But we do.

Meta platforms (especially Instagram) are hugely influential in fashion/apparel discovery. For example:

Around 72% of Instagram users report making purchases in categories like clothing, shoes, jewelry, or makeup after seeing something on the platform.

Fashion brands rank as the most-searched category on Instagram, with significant user exploration driving interest to purchase.

For direct-to-consumer (DTC) or e-commerce apparel brands that heavily rely on paid social:

Meta ads often account for a substantial portion of online sales. Case studies and ad agency reports frequently show Meta driving 30–70%+ of e-commerce revenue for fashion brands.

ROAS (return on ad spend) benchmarks for apparel on Meta hover around 2–3x with strong conversion rates (~3–4% often making a purchase after clicking) making it a top performer compared to Google or other channels.

In short, for many apparel brands (especially online-focused or younger demographic-targeted ones), Meta ads can drive a significant minority to majority of their ad driven sales — often in the 30–60% range.

Here’s what I think happened to XX-XY Athletics last night: the activist class didn’t like the exposure from the Elon tweet and mass reported us to the Meta platform, triggering a suspension. This is what they do. They know mass reporting can trigger a temporary or even permanent suspension if there has been no rule violation. It triggers a review and the assumption is well if they’re being reported this much they must have done something wrong. Then it’s on us to mount our defense. No matter how you slice it, it disrupts the business in a major way.

Here’s what chat GPT has to say on the matter.

Meta’s message said the suspension was due to “advertising policies affecting business assets.” This means the system flagged our account behavior or overall business activity vs a single ad for policy violation.

Based on Meta’s policy framework and how their system works:

Mass reporting by users didn’t directly cause the suspension, but it likely triggered a review.

When multiple users report content, Meta reviews the account and can interpret activity as potentially coordinated or high-risk behavior.

The main areas Meta looks at in these cases are: Inauthentic Behavior — sudden engagement spikes (my take, this happened, triggered by Elon’s post), reports, or perceived manipulation. Spam — repetitive messaging, polarizing hooks, or high negative feedback (my take: activists mass reporting). Account Integrity — overall trustworthiness, user feedback, and potential friction with users (back to mass reporting, which is what they do).



Even if our ads were technically compliant, high user feedback (mass reporting) can lower our “trust score” and lead to restrictions. This is especially true for content related to gender, fairness, or other sensitive topics, where Meta tends to scrutinize very closely.

We want free speech and debate and we are taking a stand for fairness and women’s rights. The “trans” activists won’t debate us so they attempt to silence us.

Brooke Slusser was recently banned from Tik Tok: The former San Jose State Volleyball player who has spoken out about the university putting a male on their team and in their private spaces, without telling the girls he was male, was booted from Tik Tok for talking abut the issues she faced and how the university lied to her. Her consent was not offered in terms of rooming with a male because the truth was concealed. Her boundaries were violated. Her speaking about it triggered an onslaught of negative posts and smearing of her character.

When I spoke on the steps of the Supreme Court back in January, the opposing rally just blasted music over me. They gave no speeches. They tried to drown all of the speakers at our rally out with house music and chanting.

And now, US Masters Swimming is considering a lifetime ban for Angie Griffin who spoke up when a man stole her national swimming title. She now faces a tribunal to determine whether she can continue to compete. She’s the offensive one needing to be banned. Not him. (This isn’t offensive speech, but even if it is, it shouldn’t be banned. Men swimming in the women’s category should be, however, because it is unfair to women.)

And just today, the New England Local Masters Swimming Committee celebrated a record setting performance in the 100 IM by swimmer Penny Noyes with this post below.

Wait for it . . .

Almost immediately, the post was taken down, at the alleged direction of the Chair, Jason Weis. Probably the shirt, I’m thinking.

(You can get Penny’s shirt here. And you can get Angie Griffin’s Free To Speak shirt here.)

As we make progress, the attempt to silence us intensifies.

Recently, here in Colorado a petition for a ballot initiative to save women’s sports (an initiative that I chaired) got on the ballot with over 170,000 signatures. We crushed it. Despite the left leaning press calling it an Evangelical Christian takeover, it was a bunch of normies, led by my friend Erin Lee and yours truly (a Jewish atheist) that drove it. (And no there is nothing wrong with being a Christian, I’m simply pointing out that the signatures came from all sorts of people across Colorado.)

We’re winning and I expect the efforts to silence us to escalate.

We’re ready.

NOTE: For our faithful and loyal fans, we are celebrating our almost 2 year anniversary by giving you a gift. 20% off for two days only. Just use the code 2YEARS at checkout. Available until end of day tomorrow. Go to XX-XY Athletics.