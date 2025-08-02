XX-XY Athletics is a little over a year old, a baby in start-up land. And we have all the challenges that normal start-ups do with supply chain and deliveries and product development and limited marketing budgets.

But we are different in that we also deal with a world that would like to shut us up or at the very least pretend we don’t exist. That our mission doesn’t exist. And that we don’t have the vast majority of Americans on our side. Which we do.

Here is what it’s like trying to launch a start up in the consumer goods space when you have already been cancelled and you are continually smeared as “fascist” and everything “-ist” because you thought poor kids deserved school during covid and because you think men cannot become women and you advocate for women and girls having their own sports and spaces.

Ready?!

Even though you’re a former elite athlete and whistleblower about abuse in sports and you have the credibility and skill set to start an athletic apparel brand standing up for female athletes (oh and by the way you also have 35 years of experience in apparel and brand building, and you make outstanding world-class product with a return rate that is 1/5 that of the average return rate for on-line women’s clothing sales) — you STILL get smeared as a know-nothing Nazi insane person.

Oh and you’re me and you have a long history of standing up for women and girls and you have a long history of saying what you think and doing the right thing even if it makes your life harder — and you still get accused of being a grifter and someone who doesn’t actually stand with women (even by people you thought were on the same team as you).

And even though you give a substantial amount of money to non-profits and partner with them to actually drive change, you still get accused of being in it only for the money. Though you do admit that you have to make money to stay in business and actually be helpful to the cause of championing women athletes. Because you are a for-profit company and make no mistake you fully acknowledge that!

So yeah, here is what it is like:

You get banned from TikTok. Which, as bad as TikTok is, makes it hard to reach that coveted younger consumer. Over 60% of Americans under the age of 30 are on TikTok. It is their main social media channel. But XX-XY Athletics was banned last June for “hate speech” — or I should say permanently suspended — and then when the ban was lifted, TikTok proceeded to not approve any ad we submitted. So yeah we’re banned. And we are banned for saying a thing — women’s sports are for women — that is now the official rule for the US Olympic Committee and the NCAA and World Athletics, the governing body for track and field. Yeah, you’re banned for saying a thing that is actually the official rule. The modeling agency (The Block Agency) you used to hire models before your first shoot suddenly tells you two days before that photo shoot that none of the models you hired can make it! One of them can’t get a babysitter! A babysitter! The others just mysteriously cancel. Weird right? So then you scramble to pull together friends of friends and you pull it off anyway but not without a huge struggle that no other start up really has to deal with on top of all the other start-up-y struggles that we all have to deal with. You make uniforms for a women’s national team (I’ll be nice and not share which country or sport) and you spend tens of thousands of dollars to do it thinking it will launch your uniform program. And the team promises to send professional pics from the first tournament. And they don’t send pics. And you write and you ask why and no one answers for a while. And then you see the team on social media and you see that the players are either wearing different product from another brand or they literally put tape over your logo. And you’re out quite a bit of money and even more hours and your team is devastated and you pick yourselves up and keep going. Because — resilience. You spend hours and hours on many interviews with publications that say they want to do a story on your brand and you invite them inside the organization and you do photo shoots and you give them athletes and “experts” (business, branding, biology) and they interview all of them. They seem to be fair and ask hard questions and you answer the hard questions honestly and with great care. They seem objective and reasonable and not inclined to smear you though certainly will report on the side that takes issue with your message, which you are 100% ok with. And then the stories never get published. Because who knows why. Except you know why. You are looking at growing awareness of your brand and you’ve seen that podcast advertising is effective. So you reach out to popular shows that have a large female audience. You reach out to THE show that is popular with women — often called The Joe Rogan for women — and they say yes, here is the pricing. And you book it. And they say great! And then they come back a week later and say no we don’t want your money with no explanation.

And then after all of that, you keep on keeping on and you break through and people find you anyway.

But you continue to get accused of being fascist and Nazis and “alt-right” because you are covered by Fox News and Outkick and you advertise on Megyn Kelly (who is awesome).

Other outlets considered “mainstream” refuse to cover you and some even call you personally a fascist and a bigot even though 80% of Americans agree that women’s sports are for women and certainly that includes a large percentage of their viewers/listeners/readers but they don’t care because they are cowards.

And all of those same people and outlets that really messed with you will one day pretend that they always stood up for women and for the protection of women’s sports and championed female athletes.

They will pretend that they always did and everyone will believe them.

But we will have been on team women from day one.

(PS If you want to sign up for our Team Women run club you can do so here. We have limited spots left so do it now!)