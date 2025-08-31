One of the most irrelevant arguments against Riley Gaines is that she placed 5th at the 2022 NCAA Finals and therefore is some kind of loser who doesn’t have a right to speak up about fairness in women’s sports.

It’s a juvenile X argument mostly made by trolls (constantly) — and I guess Simone Biles who called Gaines a “sore loser” — and so it was somewhat surprising to see it subtly woven throughout The New York Times feature on Gaines.

First off, 5th at NCAA Finals is 5th in the entire country. This is a remarkable achievement. I’d be willing to wager that most of the people lobbing this criticism at Gaines have never come close to being in the top 10 in the country at anything in their entire lives. And they don’t understand the discipline and punishing hard work required to get there.

I remember coming home from World Championship Gymnastics Trials in 1985 having placed 3rd and being laughed at by a classmate who asked if I had won. I proudly said: “I was 3rd.” The classmate replied: “So you lost.” I didn’t see it that way. I saw placing 3rd in the entire country and qualifying to compete in World Championships as a pretty big win.

Second, who cares if Gaines was last? Or never even competed as a swimmer at all? Why does her placement matter one bit? It wasn’t right or fair that Will Thomas, a man, competed in the women’s category.

And, in blatant contradiction to the lede in the article that states that all of the swimmers on the blocks at the start of the race were “indistinguishable,” anyone with eyes could see that Thomas is a man. And I doubt that the reporter, Ruth Graham, was in attendance at those finals to have determined the indistinguishability of the swimmers anyway.

Here he is. Can you tell or is he “indistinguishable”?

The argument that somehow Gaines wasn’t good enough to criticize a blatantly unfair policy is absurd on its face. Anyone can criticize something that is bad even if they were never subjected to the repercussions of the thing. Can a woman who was never raped criticize rape? Can someone who has never fought in a war be anti-war?

Since 2008, I have spoken out about coaching abuse in sports. That abuse includes physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Contrary to what many assume, I was not sexually abused by my coaches. I was surrounded by it, told to avoid coaches who were known sexual abusers, which is dismissive of a child’s well-being in its own right and clearly sends the message to a child that she matters less than the reputation of a “respected” coach.

I have never said that I was sexually abused, people just think it because I speak out against it. Should I not be able to say that it is wrong for adult male coaches to rape 13-year-old gymnasts because I was not raped as a 13-year-old gymnast?