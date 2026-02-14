The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina opened with the usual pageantry, but figure skating’s ice dance final quickly turned into a judging shit storm.

On February 12, American duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates delivered what many considered a near-perfect free dance — clean, emotional, technically brilliant. I’m not an ice dancing fan but even I thought it was amazing.

Their French rivals, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron, had visible errors, including a glaring mistake in Cizeron’s twizzles. If you don’t know what those are, no worries, neither did I! I looked it up so you don’t have to. Twizzles are a traveling, multi-rotational one-foot turn where a skater spins while moving rapidly across the ice.

Despite the twizzle hiccup, the gold went to the French pair by a razor-thin 1.43 points. And the American duo got silver.

Why? French judge Jézabel Dabouis. She gave Chock and Bates their lowest score of the night (129.74), over five points below the panel average, while awarding the French duo 137.45 — their second-highest mark. Remove her scores, and the Americans win gold.

Obviously judging is subjective. Sports like gymnastics, ice skating and even boxing rely on the fairness and objectivity of the judges to determine who wins a competition. It’s not about who crosses the finish line first. But when judging is this blatantly unfair, questions are raised. Was the judge influenced by her own national pride? Was she paid by someone? Does she just hate America? What?

To my mind, it obviously wasn’t run of the mill preference where if you squint you could see how she issued the score she did that put France in first place. It was cheating to preference the French duo.

A Change.org petition demanding an investigation hit 15,000 signatures in days. Chock and Bates, gracious in defeat, called for better judge vetting. Silver medal Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner blasted the decision as “cheating.” The International Skating Union (ISU) defended the result as “normal variation,” but fans weren’t buying it. This wasn’t subtle bias — it was blatant enough to swing an Olympic medal.

This type of questionable scoring isn’t new. Olympic judging scandals have plagued the Games for decades, eroding trust in sports meant to celebrate human excellence.

Here are three more glaring examples.

At the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Russia’s Adelina Sotnikova narrowly defeated defending champion Yuna Kim of South Korea in the ladies’ singles. Kim skated two clean programs; Sotnikova had minor flaws. Russian judges awarded Sotnikova inflated component scores, pushing her ahead by less than a point. The result sparked global outrage, with accusations of home-nation favoritism in a Putin-era Games. Kim retired heartbroken, and many still call it one of figure skating’s darkest days.

Rewind to the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, the scandal that forced real — if not effective and lasting — change. In the pairs final, Canadians Jamie Salé and David Pelletier delivered a flawless routine. Russians Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze wobbled. Yet the Russians won gold — until French judge Marie-Reine Le Gougne admitted she’d been pressured into a vote swap with a Russian official.

The ISU and International Olympic Committee (IOC) were humiliated. They awarded duplicate golds, suspended Le Gougne, and overhauled the scoring system, ditching the old 6.0 “artistic impression” for the more technical International Judging System (IJS), meant to aim at greater objectivity.

Even summer sports aren’t immune. At the 2004 Athens Olympics, American Paul Hamm won men’s gymnastics all-around gold after judges botched a start value on South Korea’s Yang Tae-young’s parallel bars routine. The error cost Yang 0.1 points — exactly the margin of victory. (In gymnastics there are two scores that go into the final score — one for level of difficulty, another for execution. So removing difficulty, or start value, disadvantaged Yang Tae-young. As a side note, this complexity in scoring makes it hard for the casual viewer to understand what is going on. And has led many to want to bring back the 10-point scale.)

Video reviews confirmed the mistake, but rules barred changes after the fact. Yang got silver; Hamm kept gold amid death threats and endless debate. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) revised its Code of Points, but the damage to credibility lingered.

Revising the Code of Points was meant to bring a greater degree of objectivity and clarity to the scoring system. The Code of Points assigns a difficulty value to each skill, which when tallied gives a difficulty start value for the gymnast.

These aren’t isolated “oops” moments. They’re symptoms of a broken system: judges from national federations judging their own athletes, subjective scoring ripe for bias, and weak enforcement. Nationalistic pressure, backroom deals, and fear of retaliation have corrupted results for generations.

So what should be done to stop this?

First, better vetting of judges. No more rubber-stamping federation picks. Require transparent track records: analyze past competitions for statistical bias using tools like SkatingScores.com. Mandate psychological evaluations, conflict-of-interest disclosures, and blind reviews of prior scoring. Randomize panels across events to break national blocs.

Second, stricter penalties. Suspensions aren’t enough. Proven manipulation should mean lifetime bans from all Olympic events, hefty fines, and — where corruption is clear — referral to sports integrity bodies or even law enforcement. The ISU’s kid-gloves approach after 2002 didn’t prevent 2014 or 2026. Make the consequences hurt to prevent future cheating.

Third, technological and structural fixes. Expand the International Judging System with AI-assisted technical scoring for jumps, spins, and elements — reducing human error and subjectivity. Increase panel size to 11 or more judges and drop the two highest and lowest scores automatically. Allow limited video appeals for clear errors, as in tennis or diving. Publish full judge breakdowns in real time, with names attached for accountability (the opposite of past anonymity experiments).

Finally, cultural change. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and federations need to prioritize global impartiality over national representation. Create a truly independent international judging academy, funded centrally, with judges rotated out of high-stakes events if bias patterns emerge.

The Olympics are supposed to be the pinnacle of fair competition. When judges steal the show, they steal the heart and soul of the Games.

Fans deserve better. Athletes who’ve trained their entire lives deserve much better. They deserve impeccable impartiality.

But until these reforms happen, scandals like Milan 2026 will keep coming — and the medals will feel hollow. And ultimately, fans will stop watching. Because who wants to watch if the game is rigged from the start?