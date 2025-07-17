I hate the idea of being a wimp. Of giving up too soon. Of not leaving everything on the field, as they say, in striving to achieve something.

Thus, my lifelong struggle has been to figure out “when is it too hard?” When should I stop? When do I quit? When is it too much?

The primary affliction of so many today is giving up too soon. My primary affliction is waiting too long. That isn’t a flex, believe me. I’m stubborn. Often to my own detriment.

There is a point at which it becomes “too much.” When it isn’t worth it anymore. When self-harm/self-destruction come into play.

Knowing where that line is has been a key theme in my life. I kind of miss it most times. I overshoot. I wait too long.

In gymnastics, I waited way too long to walk away. I bear the scars of that now, the physical ones anyway. My left ankle is a mess. Grade 4 arthritis. No cartilage. Swollen and painful most days. Not all. But most. I didn’t need to wait so long to say goodbye. I’d have fared better if I’d walked away from the sport just a bit sooner. But I waited, kept trying, kept pushing myself, until I quite literally had no other choice. I was broken emotionally and physically.

In the photo below, I broke my femur at World Championships in 1985. For many, that would have been the end of their sporting career. Not me. I got my cast off early and came back to win USA Championships 9 months later. I might have been better off if I’d left the sport then. Coming back early from that injury caused a broken ankle on the opposite leg. That’s the ankle that haunts me now.

The next time I “quit” was my divorce, more than 20 years later. No one can call me a serial quitter, that is for sure. Suffice it to say I waited too long there as well. We were married for a decade, together for nearly 2. We fought on our honeymoon.

But there were children. And we’d been in love once but weren’t very good at it. And I’d have never forgiven myself if I’d jumped ship sooner without trying everything possible.

Lastly my job at Levi’s. I worked there 23 years. I think with that one I left at just the right time. While it is very unusual in this day and age to stay at one company for more than 2 decades, I loved it all except for the last 2 years. It was an honor to work there and contribute to reinventing the iconic brand.

I’m 56, I’ve only quit three things. Three big things anyway. Not bad.

It is my fairly uncontroversial opinion that people quit too fast today. I’m not making this about Gen Z. It’s everyone really. The minute discomfort strikes, we are told to bail. Therapists tell us “boundaries boundaries” and we quit family relationships, friendships, marriages, jobs without pushing through the hard parts. There are always hard parts. And we can’t get to the good parts if we don’t endure the tougher moments.