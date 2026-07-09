Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Kevin Starrett's avatar
Kevin Starrett
5h

"At 6’4” with an almost surreal muscular, athletic frame, Haaland looks like a modern Viking warrior — long blond hair usually in a man-bun, a thunderous pace, massive muscular thighs, aerial dominance and finishing that borders on superhuman." You may want to switch to writing romance novels. :)

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MB
6h

We love him in Texas because he loves our cowboy hats and boots!

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