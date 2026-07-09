ICYMI . . .

Erling Braut Haaland is the Norwegian football phenomenon who has taken the 2026 FIFA World Cup by storm. At 25, the towering striker for Manchester City has become the face of Norway’s insane and improbable run, captivating fans worldwide with his unique and unstoppable blend of raw power, clinical precision finishing and a completely endearing personality.

My entire IG feed is just video mash-ups of Haaland scoring, like this one. He’s a mad man. And he’s funny even when he doesn’t mean to be.

He seems to be wandering aimlessly on the field and then BAM — he strikes. And it is crazy! Headers, bicycle kicks and kicks that I don’t even know what you would call them or how they went in. He’s a beast.

TOPSHOT - Norway's forward #09 Erling Braut Haaland kicks the ball and scores his team's second goal during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP via Getty Images)

And Nike just dropped a new ad they are calling “The 5 Stages of Haaland” which centers on the fear he instills in goalkeepers. Gotta hand it to them on this one. Classic Nike. Fierce.

Born on July 21, 2000, in Leeds, England — where his father, former Premier League defender Alf-Inge Haaland, was playing — Haaland moved to Bryne, Norway, at age three. He grew up immersed in Norwegian culture, proudly choosing to represent Norway over England despite his birthplace. He began his senior career with local clubs Bryne and Molde before exploding at Red Bull Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund, and now Manchester City, where he has shattered Premier League scoring records.

He is in a longtime relationship (possibly married, it is not entirely clear) with Isabel Haugseng Johansen. They met as kids at the same soccer club in their Norwegian hometown of Bryne. They’ve been together since ~2021 and reports are that she made the first move. I mean, who wouldn’t!?? They have one son, born in 2024. They are super cute and it just makes you love him more. I like rooting for people who just seem genuinely nice. Can you tell I’m a tad obsessed with this guy?

Norway hadn’t qualified for a World Cup since 1998. Their drought lasted 28 years until Haaland single-handedly powered them through UEFA qualifying. He scored a staggering 16 goals in just eight matches — more than double his nearest rival — securing a perfect record and automatic qualification. For a nation of under 6 million, reaching the 2026 tournament feels like destiny fulfilled, especially with Haaland’s father having played in 1994.

This World Cup, Haaland has elevated the fairytale. Norway topped their group with wins over Iraq and Senegal, advanced past Côte d’Ivoire and then stunned five-time champions Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16. They’re now in the quarterfinals for the first time in decades, facing England next.

At the tournament, his jersey reads “Braut Haaland.” What is “Braut”? It’s his mother’s maiden name. His mother was an elite track and field star and a former Norwegian heptathlon champion. Haaland added “Braut” to his jersey to honor her athletic background and their close bond. Again, how can you not love this guy?

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JULY 05: Erling Haaland #9 of Norway during the FIFA World Cup 26 Round of 16 game between Brazil and Norway on July 5, 2026 at New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Haaland’s scoring — already seven goals, tied for the Golden Boot lead — has been relentless. He’s hit at least one goal in Norway’s last dozen competitive matches, boasting an elite international goal-per-game ratio.

What truly captures hearts goes beyond his stats. At 6’4” with an almost surreal muscular, athletic frame, Haaland looks like a modern Viking warrior — long blond hair usually in a man-bun, a thunderous pace, massive muscular thighs, aerial dominance and finishing that borders on superhuman.

He turns half-chances into unexpected goals and his predatory positioning and brute force and strength just overpowers the defense.

Yet off the pitch, he seems refreshingly human: goofy, awkward, sweet and unpolished. He embraces Viking lore, shares funny moments, delights kids with autographs and gestures, and exudes puppy dog charm despite his superhero stature.

He is known for eating massive amounts of food — reportedly 6000 calories a day (don’t try this at home). His diet is focused on nutrient-dense, locally sourced whole foods. Reportedly, he regularly eats organ meats like heart and liver, steak, raw milk, raw honey and massive amounts of fresh eggs. A MAHA poster man.

Everyone is charmed. Fans root for Norway not just for the underdog story but because of Haaland. His humility — the pure joy in representing his country — resonates. I’m entirely un-uniquely swept up in his story, his vibe, his talent and his personality. He’s intimidating yet deeply unserious somehow, he is totally dominant and terrifying on the field but somehow still approachable. What a combo!

Last night, I spoke with my 20-something son who’s never been a big soccer fan, though he is a sports fan. Neither of us has watched much soccer — we’re Americans after all. He said he’d been enjoying the World Cup and so I asked him who he was rooting for to win now that the U.S. is out. He paused. I had no idea what he’d say. I thought we might have to debate it. I was sure he wouldn’t say Haaland. He goes his own way. Against the crowd most often.

“Well, Norway. I guess. That guy is awesome.”

We’re all charmed by the viking. We can’t help it.