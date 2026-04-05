A few days ago (April 1) an Instagram account with the handle @mothercain and a following of 1.2M posted nude photos. There was discussion on X so I went to check out what was going on. Because why not!?

What I found was a series of photos — they were blurry ala vintage style Playboy images infused with nostalgia meant to seem classier (?) than today’s explicit and sometimes/often violent pornography. Maybe? They were set in a weird grandma style bedroom with a floral bedspread (another vintage-y touch), featuring a man in a corset with his junk hanging out at the bottom of the corset. Said junk was all squished up and looking like some sort of fleshy bloom. So much for the innocent nudes of yore! This was a modern fetish concoction, without a doubt.

I’m not showing the photos here because if you want to see them you can go find them yourself like I did. Unfortunately.

Cain has 1.2M followers! The photos and the account aren’t banned for this porn?! I’m not a prude but this is a social media platform frequented by young people and this is clearly porn (IMO). The butt in the air, “come hither” kneeling pic (photo 5 in the carousel) drives that point home.