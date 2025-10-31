My X feed is filled with videos of someone named Jennifer Welch spewing super annoying mean girl garbage. I don’t know who she is. Or I didn’t until I looked her up.

So here is what I learned about her.

She hosts a podcast called “I’ve Had It.” It’s been around since October 2022 and is apparently quite popular. As of early October 2025, it ranked #2 in the society & culture category on Apple Podcasts’ weekly charts, up from being among the top 50 overall U.S. podcasts in 2023.

I apparently live in a cave because I had never heard of her or the show. It’s the same feeling I had about two months ago learning about someone named Heather Cox Richardson who has the most popular Substack, or one of them anyway, depending on how you rate “most popular.”

Cox’s Substack is called “Letters from an American.” She is a historian who teaches courses at Boston University on the American Civil War, the Reconstruction Era, the American West, and the Plains Indians. She has 1.6 million readers on Substack and she writes about politics in a historical context. But really she just seems to rant about the right and authoritarianism and blah blah blah. She makes an estimated $5-11 million a year on her Substack! (The estimates vary, either way it is a lot.) And she rakes in another $50-100k for speaking engagements.

Who the heck is this woman? I literally had never heard of her until 5 minutes ago.

I used to pride myself on knowing what is happening in culture. I try to read and follow people with a wide range of perspectives. I watch CNN sometimes (I can’t bear MSNBC and couldn’t, even when I was a leftie), and even turn on NPR occasionally. I read articles in The New York Times and even The New Yorker because I don’t want to live in a conservative echo chamber.

But this Heather Cox Richardson thing blew my hair back when a friend mentioned her to me and I was like: Who? And after I looked her up I realized many of my former friends are subscribing and reading her stack loyally, in all likelihood. And I’ve been totally in the dark on what is happening in left-wing culture commentary.

And then I learned about Jennifer Welch on my X feed. And I got that same feeling all over again.

Welch’s show has over 1.3 million YouTube subscribers (where they stream live episodes and clips) and nearly 1 million Instagram followers. Several million followers across various platforms suggest a comparable listener base, with episodes often exceeding 100,000–500,000 downloads each.

She hosts the show with someone called Angie “Pumps” Sullivan. Welch is a longtime Democrat and atheist, whereas Sullivan is a former Republican and Christian who isn’t anymore. The pair cohosted the Bravo series “Sweet Home Oklahoma” from 2016 to 2019. Which I have also never heard of despite being a Bravo reality show watcher.

The Guardian says this pair is the “answer to the rightwing media ecosystem.” So, I guess the left is hoping these two women are the left’s answer to Joe Rogan? Good luck with that. Of note, I’ve not seen any clips of Sullivan talking, only nodding along to whatever curse-laden rant Welch is spewing. So it seems only one of them is the left’s answer to Rogan. The other plays Ed McMahon to Welch’s Johnny Carson.

A website called Artsake describes Welch as follows:

“Celebrated interior designer [I guess that’s her real job] Jennifer Welch epitomizes the feminist project in her work and her life: creative artist, business powerhouse, social influencer, mother, beauty, and friend, she has honed her craft for over two decades. A style leader in commercial and residential spaces, and a media presence, she’s never shied away from using her voice to comment on more than the surface of things.”

Ok.

So here is one of the clips incessantly on my X feed.

I know people on the left watch Megyn Kelly and probably think she is awful. And I’m probably having a similar not my side reaction here. But who finds this person appealing? Let’s break it down.

Welch is talking here about Riley Gaines, and the dust up/kerfuffle on X between Riley and AOC.

ICYMI, without going into the entire back and forth:

Riley posted: “We’re being destroyed from within.” She attached a photograph of AOC at a rally alongside Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for mayor in New York City.

AOC responded: “Maybe if you channeled all this anger into swimming faster you wouldn’t have come in fifth.”

Riley responded: “It’s always hilarious when they think they’ve landed a ‘gotcha’ by pointing out I was the 5th-fastest woman *in the nation* yet they conveniently forget the mediocre man who ranked 462nd in the men’s division lol. Misogynistic dunce.”

AOC responded AGAIN: “And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job.”

Riley clapped back with: “I have a real job. I’m a mom. It’s the most important & rewarding job in the world. I think if you had a baby girl like I do, you’d understand my positions a little better.”

Ok there is more but I’ll leave it at that. Back to Jennifer Welch and her sidekick.

In the video above where Welch provides commentary on the Gaines / AOC spat, she’s got over 10 million views for her mean girl rant.

She starts by saying that AOC is more “Christ-like” than Riley. Not sure what is “Christ-like” about telling a woman that she’s a loser for coming in 5th in the nation. Riley made a broad comment about the political landscape. AOC decided to lob personal insults at Riley. Not very Christ-like in my opinion, as a non-Christian.

Welch goes on to say that Riley shows “trans people no compassion.”

Riley shows women compassion. She isn’t against anyone, she is simply highlighting the fact that women are deserving of fairness, privacy and safety in their own sports and spaces. AOC seems to think that the only right that matters to women is abortion. Where is AOC’s compassion for women and girls who don’t want an abortion?

As I have said here before, I have known Riley now for about 3 years. She is kind, she gives of her time freely, and when I’ve spoken at events with her she will literally stay for hours talking to every child and parent who waits in line to speak with her. She is generous to a fault. So be quiet Welch. You don’t know anything.

Welch goes on to say that Riley is “an insufferable twat, nobody likes you, and no matter what, you will always have been the dumb bitch who tied for 5th place.”

Not for nothing, Riley has about 5 million social media followers so some people like her. People line up to hear her speak. I’m talking long lines around the block.

Welch goes on to insult Christians, to say nobody likes Riley except other Christians who delight in the suffering of children and to mock the wearing of cross necklaces and to say fuck you and you did all this just to be on the “bottom feeder” Fox News channel.

So, a lot of people like Riley, myself included. And, as you know, I am not a Christian. I know a ton of TERFy lesbians who also like Riley. Fox is the #1 ranked cable news network so I’m not sure how a person dismisses it as “bottom feeder.” It’s the one news network that most people watch. So . . . its popular. Not bottom feeder.

Welch says “twat” a few times which is one of the grosser words in the English language and I would think only a woman-hating misogynist would use it about another woman. Yet, Welch is considered and considers herself to be a feminist. But apparently she believes only women with left-wing views deserve to have a voice and a platform?

Welch also uses “dumb bitch” to describe Riley — another feminist you go girl compliment . . . Am I right?

What has Jennifer Welch ever been 5th in the country at doing? Nothing. Zero. Zilch.

Her sidekick just sits there nodding. Welch’s cursing is trying too hard. I won’t comment on her overdone plastic surgery other than to say it’s a bit much.

So I’ve now heard of this person and I wish I hadn’t. I’m not going to drop any equally annoying clips in here, but you are free to go find them if you want to ruin your own day.

I’m going back to trying to avoid Welch — just scroll past, Jen! — on my X feed.

TGIF. And Happy Halloween!