Sally Jenkins is a prominent and acclaimed American sports journalist who has written for both Sports Illustrated and The Washington Post. The daughter of legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins, she graduated from Stanford University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Jenkins broke barriers in a male-dominated field, becoming the first woman inducted into the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame in 2005. She has won the Associated Press Sports Columnist of the Year award six times and was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary.

Over her career, she has authored 13 books, including bestsellers like It’s Not About the Bike with Lance Armstrong, as well as the sequel to that book — also written with Armstrong — called Every Second Counts (2003). She also co-authored Sum It Up with basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Yes, Jenkins wrote two books with Lance Armstrong. Two. And went on to argue that blood doping is really no big deal.

She is the ultimate Armstrong stan.

For those not familiar with blood doping, it is the illegal practice used by athletes to artificially increase their red blood cell count, enhancing oxygen delivery to muscles to improve endurance and performance. It typically involves blood transfusions (using one’s own or a donor’s blood) or synthetic substances like EPO to stimulate cell production, carrying serious risks like blood clots, heart attacks, or strokes. It’s not good. And it isn’t fair in sports. It gives the athletes who are doping a significant unfair advantage vs those who do not dope.

On a total side note, my doctor in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Dr. Thomas Dickson — was an orthopedist and part time doc for the US Cycling Team. He was a pioneer in the field of blood doping. Obviously the thinking was it was “natural” and not so easy to detect as a foreign illegal substance would be. It’s just extra blood! Well, that’s not so good for the athlete and definitely creates unfair advantage. Dickson was also the guy in cahoots with my coaches in sending gymnasts back out on the floor while they still had broken bones. He’d come to our gym on the regular to shoot up a bunch of minors with cortisone without parental approval. This was not an ethical man.

Back to Sally Jenkins . . .

Jenkins has argued that doping was so prevalent in cycling during the Armstrong era that it was necessary to compete, viewing it more as a systemic problem rather than an individual moral failure. (Um . . . Armstrong made it prevalent.) She has described sports performance enhancement as a “vast, multifaceted series of perplexities” and has questioned the definition of “clean” in modern athletics.

Ok. But for every athlete that chooses to cheat, he is, in fact, responsible for his own actions. The individuals create the system. But she likes Lance so, in her mind, it’s the sport not the man.

Jenkins’s tenure at The Washington Post spanned approximately 30 years across two stints. She first joined in 1984 as a staff writer covering college sports and major events like the Olympics, staying until 1990. After a decade at Sports Illustrated and other ventures, she returned in 2000 as a columnist and feature writer. She earned acclaim for her reporting. Acclaim that I think is totally bogus.

She certainly considers herself a pro-woman, pro-female athlete advocate. I consider her to be a reporter who has been on the wrong side of practically every important sports issue since forever.

In July 2025, Jenkins accepted a buyout from The Washington Post amid the paper’s financial restructuring and staff reductions. They killed the sports section altogether because no one was reading it.

Maybe they weren’t reading it because the most prominent sports journalist — Sally — was writing garbage.

Some gems from Sally include:

This in November 2024, about the college volley players boycotting against San Jose State University, which was fielding a male player (Blaire Fleming) on the women’s team.

Jenkins argued that:

Competition is never equal, and it is only sort of, approximately, occasionally fair. The best we can ask is that it be meaningful, that it teach us something about ourselves. This is the context in which transgender athletes enter into sport, and the people who would reduce this self-seeking to an unfair “them” against “us” are missing the point entirely: Sport doesn’t tell us who we are biologically, but spiritually, and psychologically, and the first thing it tells us is not to be victims. So it’s a step backward for so many women athletes to cry frailty in the debate over trans participation.

She argued that sports are about self actualization not fair competition.

Bullshit.

She also argued that women pushing back on men competing in their sports are crying “frailty” and taking the position of “victim.”

No. They are demanding fairness. They know men are faster and stronger. That’s not claiming victimhood. That’s living in reality.

Another gem from Jenkins was focused on Trump’s executive order to protect women’s sports.

She wrote:

. . . there is a cavernous cruelty, and the distinct smell of autocratic sauerbraten, in the Trump administration’s targeting — no, terrorizing — of athletes who represent just 0.6 percent of the American population.

The executive order is intended to protect 50% of the population’s rights. That’s it. No one is targeted. Compete in men’s if you’re male.

After the end of The Washington Post’s sports section, Jenkins joined The Atlantic as a staff writer in September 2025, focusing on sports within its culture section. There, she continues to produce long-form pieces on topics like sports statues, gambling scandals, and political intersections in athletics.

It is from The Atlantic that Jenkins brings us pieces like this: The Maga-fication of Sports Continues.

I’m not sure what this even means. Yes, conservatives like sports. Sports, at this point, are right coded as sports are all about merit and the left hates merit. So what’s the point here?

But here’s what I want to raise — what I think is Jenkins’ most egregiously awful column ever.

In a 2000 column on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the Sydney Olympics —where they initially placed fourth before a later bronze adjustment — Jenkins lambasted the athletes as “animatronic dolls” and “hissy pixies,” arguing they needed coach Bela Karolyi’s guidance to succeed.

She praised serial abuser Bela Karolyi and went after Team USA member Jamie Dantzscher.

Dantzscher became the first National Team athlete to file a civil suit against Larry Nassar. Dantzscher was, in fact, being abused by Nassar at the time of the Games.

But Jenkins thought she was a big baby. Here’s what she wrote:

Our little animatronic dolls placed fourth in the team competition the other night, and they don't have much chance of medaling in the individual competitions that begin Thursday either, judging by the sound of Jamie Dantzscher’s lollipop kid voice. Her accusatory, finger-pointing trill was a far more graceless performance than our fourth-place finish. “Bela takes credit when we do good, and blames everyone else when we do bad--it's so not fair,” she pouted. “He has too much control, too much of the U.S. team. It's horrible.”

Dantzscher (who I know, to be transparent) was 100% right. Bela did have too much control. And he used it to abuse the athletes. He isolated them, starved them, bullied them, fat-shamed them, left them alone with Nassar on his “ranch” where the national team training camps were held. Jamie was right about all of it. But Jenkins didn’t like the bronze medal and so she called a Jamie a whiney loser.

Jenkins claims to be pro-female athlete but anyone who writes about young girls and young women in this way cannot be considered pro-woman or pro female athlete. She is an opportunist. She calls herself a feminist while bending a knee to Karolyi because he was popular at the time, though anyone with eyes could see that he was an authoritarian abuser despite the media’s fawning.

Female athletes deserve an advocate that stands with them when it’s hard and doesn’t throw them under the bus at any chance for likes and clicks and snaps.

I have been challenging Jenkins’ takes about the Olympics (she thinks the female athletes were overlooked but were the true champions at the Games, a view that is hard to square with Eileen Gu being the highest earner and Alysa Liu being the darling of these Games) on X.

Jenkins has now deactivated her X account. She doesn’t like criticism, I suppose.

Well, join the club. But some of us get it all day long with false and accusatory smears that get us cancelled. We deal with it. Because we’re grown ups.

But Sally got some push back on her Olympics takes and she ran.

Here’s a video take on it all: