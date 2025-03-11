Today on The View, Whoopi Goldberg went on about oh I don’t know what the big deal is about men in women’s sports and suggested that those of us standing up to defend the integrity of women’s sports are being sexist in assuming women are weak.

Of all the arguments the other side makes, this one is the most annoying to me. Here’s a list of their various conflicting arguments:

It’s not happening. There are like 3 trans athletes competing in women’s sports. Trans women are women, they have no advantage! Inclusion matters more than fairness! Some women are taller, some women are stronger, some have more testosterone. Trans women are just another type of woman! It’s happening and it is a triumph for inclusion! I teach my daughter she can do anything! You’re assuming women can’t beat men and that’s telling them they are weak! You’re a sexist.

Ok. That last one is so dumb it makes my head want to explode. But that’s the approach Whoopi took today. And guest Dylan Mulvaney — trans super influencer who has a new book out that I can’t imagine anyone will read — even looked stunned at her idiocy.

We aren’t the sexist ones. We are fighting for women’s right to fairness, safety, and privacy. And we live in reality which means we know women are not as strong or as fast as men. Women are amazing. But that’s just the reality. We can do lots of things that men can’t do but beating them in the 100 yard dash or the boxing ring aren’t on that list.

But the folks on the other side — the wrong side — of this argument telling women to sit down, be quiet and let the guys have what they want . . . well, that’s pretty sexist.

Here’s my take: