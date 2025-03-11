Whoopi Goldberg used Dylan Mulvaney's appearance on The View as her opportunity to defend men competing in women's sports
Goldberg suggested that the problem with those of us fighting to protect women's sports is that we underestimate women's strength, don't know their bodies & we just don't know what they're capable of
Today on The View, Whoopi Goldberg went on about oh I don’t know what the big deal is about men in women’s sports and suggested that those of us standing up to defend the integrity of women’s sports are being sexist in assuming women are weak.
Of all the arguments the other side makes, this one is the most annoying to me. Here’s a list of their various conflicting arguments:
It’s not happening. There are like 3 trans athletes competing in women’s sports.
Trans women are women, they have no advantage!
Inclusion matters more than fairness!
Some women are taller, some women are stronger, some have more testosterone. Trans women are just another type of woman!
It’s happening and it is a triumph for inclusion!
I teach my daughter she can do anything! You’re assuming women can’t beat men and that’s telling them they are weak! You’re a sexist.
Ok. That last one is so dumb it makes my head want to explode. But that’s the approach Whoopi took today. And guest Dylan Mulvaney — trans super influencer who has a new book out that I can’t imagine anyone will read — even looked stunned at her idiocy.
We aren’t the sexist ones. We are fighting for women’s right to fairness, safety, and privacy. And we live in reality which means we know women are not as strong or as fast as men. Women are amazing. But that’s just the reality. We can do lots of things that men can’t do but beating them in the 100 yard dash or the boxing ring aren’t on that list.
But the folks on the other side — the wrong side — of this argument telling women to sit down, be quiet and let the guys have what they want . . . well, that’s pretty sexist.
Here’s my take:
When Mulvaney dude shows up, the people he's hanging out with lose 75% of their IQ. He presents a totally ditzy, circus romp claiming it to be his "girlhood." I can't stand him, but these hacks on The View are exploiting him, betraying all of us and pretending there are no sex differences. All while "affirming" a man/boy who wants to be a girl. And none of them have a clue about women's sports. Interesting, men can't do walkovers, one of the first female gymnastics moves you learn. It has to do with the ratio of shoulders to hips. And we can't do the male events. Goldberg needs to stop appropriating this Jewish name and go back to Caryn Johnson. I could go on all day, too~
i am Whoopi, hear me roar. the View is so tiresome but one can make a case that feminism, with its insistence that men and women are equal when they are not, got this ball rolling and went too far. then there's Dylan Mulvaney doing his impersonation of a silly mincing female creature who needs a smack in the head!