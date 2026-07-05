For decades, soccer has flirted with America but never quite sealed the deal. Major League Soccer (MLS) recruited legends like Pelé, David Beckham and now Lionel Messi in an attempt to drive interest, fans and ticket sales. Youth participation has exploded — it’s now the #2 sport for kids in America. Women’s soccer boomed with stars and passion and World Cup wins (4 titles). And now we have the expansion of women’s pro teams and even new leagues popping up across the country.

Yet mainstream viewing traction remained elusive. I’ve been to exactly one professional soccer game in my life. It was here in Denver to watch our team, the Rapids. The stadium had more empty seats than full ones. Parking was easy. And we left early.

Americans agree. Or they have agreed. Soccer can be kind of boring: too little scoring, mysterious rules like “off sides” that we don’t quite get, endless running back and forth and back and forth with no points on the board, theatrical flopping and of course, the general feeling that we don’t need to watch Europeans kick a ball around when we have real football.