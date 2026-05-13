Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Richard Parker's avatar
Richard Parker
10h

'This is not a girls’ problem; it is a man problem.'

I don't shy away from this at all, but I don't get invited to any 'cool parties' anymore.

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1 reply by Jennifer Sey
refusenick's avatar
refusenick
11h

“The solution lies with those who hold real power: coaches who look away, governing bodies that prioritize ideology over fairness and the governors and senators who vote against protecting the female category. High-profile voices keep telling girls to stand down. They are well meaning. But wrong.”

And there you have it, Jennifer: correct all the way to your penultimate sentence: “They are well meaning.”

Giving all these people ‘the benefit of the doubt’ is just wooly-headed. The same fault that allows Democrat fraud, antisemite violence, soft-on-criminal recidivism.

Suicidal empathy. The natural result, I’m afraid, of the feminization of our body politic.

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