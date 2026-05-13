It’s a common argument in the ether from people I like and respect that if girls simply stood down and refused to compete against males, the madness of boys competing in girls’ sports would end. But this claim is false. Girls have done exactly that — and it has changed nothing.

In 2024, teams across the country forfeited matches against San Jose State University’s women’s volleyball squad after it fielded a male player. Multiple universities, including Utah State and Wyoming, walked away rather than participate in an unfair contest.

In April 2025, fencer Stephanie Turner took a knee at a USA Fencing tournament and refused to face a male opponent in the women’s division. She was disqualified for her principled stand.

Yet the unfairness continues. Boys and men continue to compete, and win, in girls’ and women’s events.

Even high-level intervention has failed to stop it. President Trump issued an executive order in February 2025 explicitly keeping men out of women’s sports. And still, male athlete AB Hernandez won three track and field events last weekend at the CIF prelims in California.

The International Olympic Committee — the most powerful governing body in global athletics —adopted a new policy in March 2026 restricting the women’s category to actual females, verified by SRY gene screening, effective for the 2028 Games. Still, the problem persists at every level.

This is not a girls’ problem; it is a man problem. Males are winning in women’s sports, displacing women and girls from podiums and scholarships and putting their safety at risk.

Why don’t professional male athletes refuse to play until women’s sports are protected? You’re laughing that I would even suggest it. They would never do it.

But why don’t the men tell other men (the ones pretending to be women) to cut it out?

Children cannot be expected to shoulder the burden adults refuse. It’s the adults in positions of power who are refusing. The adults who run leagues and tournaments and governing bodies and states. It’s the coaches who allow it, letting their female athletes go up against males.

And many adults stand in the way of their female athletes even taking a stand. At XX-XY Athletics we were in conversation with several nationally ranked D1 tennis players to become members of our athlete team. We had discussed it and negotiated the contract for months. Two days before a photo shoot the girls pulled out. Why? Because their coach and NIL compliance officer told them to.

Most athletes get a few seasons in their career. Most high school athletes won’t play in college. Standing down for one season when you only get four, is a huge sacrifice. And if they are good enough to play in college, they risk not being recruited, not being seen in a critical season that might secure them that team spot, that scholarship.

I support any girl or woman who chooses to stand down. Or speak up. I will reach out, pick them up, offer them support and community. Sometimes money! I will cheer them on. But to ask them — no, to tell them! — it rests solely with them, is a bridge too far. It’s not fair and it won’t work.

The solution lies with those who hold real power: coaches who look away, governing bodies that prioritize ideology over fairness and the governors and senators who vote against protecting the female category. High-profile voices keep telling girls to stand down. They are well meaning. But wrong.

It is neither effective nor fair to demand that young women and girls solve a crisis created and sustained by adults. And if the vast majority of the so-called 80% who support the protection of the women’s category are too afraid to speak up, how can we expect young girls to do all the work?

The grown ups need to grow a pair.

Stop calling on girls to stand down. Call on adults to stand up.

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