So, the more I write about my career history, the more you guys write to me asking me to explain other parts of the “journey” otherwise known as a slog.

To be clear, when I write about my career and share stories from along the corporate climb, I do so in the hopes that you, dear reader, will find some common ground, some inspiration, something/anything relevant that might apply to your life. I’m not sure if I succeed, but that’s my goal.

I also realize that some of you don’t give a shit about my corporate shenanigans. You’re here for the “trans” critique. If that’s you, you can skip this one.

So . . . more about the Gap, the most miserable professional experience of my life. Well, until the grand cancellation.

I left an ad agency, Foote Cone & Belding (FCB), around 1996 to head to the Gap. Or Gap. I’m not sure which is correct. Is there a “the”?

At FCB — my first “real job” — I worked on a variety of accounts including Taco Bell, Clorox and Levi’s. Clorox was boring and I ate too much fast food while working on Taco Bell. “Competitive eating” at all the fast food joints was a problem for my waistline! (I still like a beef and bean burrito from Taco Bell, to this day.)

I loved working on Levi’s. This was in their heyday and they made amazing ads, little pieces of culture. But I was interested in more than ad-making. I was intrigued by the bigger business strategy and wanted to be involved in that decision making. And the pay sucked at the agency. I started at $16k/year around 1994 in San Francisco. I was so excited when I got the job and found out I’d be getting a paycheck every other week. And then I got my first check and realized that I would barely be able to pay my rent and eat. I knew where all the happy hours with free hot dogs or tacos around town were because I needed free food. Luckily if we worked late at the agency — which we always did, there was pizza.

I worked my way up to about $28k/year but it was still a struggle. So when one of my agency bosses went to Gap and called me, I leapt at the chance. And my pay jumped to $35k/year!

Gap was hot in the mid-90s. It was the era of their “Individuals of Style” campaign and “Who Wore Khakis?”

Madonna and Missy Elliott, Sharon Stone and Spike Lee, Lenny Kravitz and John Malkovich and Joan Didion. I mean, does it get any cooler?

The “Individuals of Style” campaign featured pop culture icons in basic clothing items, styled as their own.

Think Sharon Stone at the Oscars in a Gap black short sleeved turtleneck — a weird style, to be sure. But she wore it well. Effortless cool. With Quincy Jones by her side.

Mickey Drexler was the CEO of Gap. In the fashion world he’s kind of a big deal. Not in the Gucci or Versace or Louis Vuitton sense. But in the changed the way the business works sense.

Drexler, often dubbed the “Merchant Prince,” profoundly shaped fashion merchandising and brand building. His methods emphasized private-label exclusivity, timeless classic designs, and rapid adaptation to consumer tastes, turning struggling or modest brands into cultural icons and multi-billion-dollar enterprises.

At Gap, he made affordable clothing chic. He established and popularized key item merchandising — that one shirt, done 10 different ways. So everyone gets to feel different and like an individual (choose your color) but also like they’d fit in.

Drexler casualized the world and with it, office attire. He built Gap into a powerhouse, while collecting and building brands under the Gap, Inc umbrella — including Old Navy and Banana Republic. He went on to do the same at J.Crew, rebuilding a struggling brand, then adding Madewell to the portfolio. (Though both of those J.Crew entities are struggling now.)

If you could go work under Mickey, no matter how far below, you took the chance in the 90s. I got a job at Banana Republic, the newly acquired “safari” lifestyle brand known for photojournalist vests and pith helmets. And I took it.

The brand was undergoing a transformation from safari to sophisticated khaki casual, office separates and Hampton’s quiet elegance. It was luxury designer chic for reasonable prices. If you wanted Prada but couldn’t afford it, Banana Republic was a good go to. 20 and 30-somethings with office jobs and executive aspirations donned “Banana” and marched into the office feeling like they could take on the world.

Advertising was black and white and copied high fashion style, right down to using high fashion models like Kate Moss (seen on left above) and Carolyn Murphy (on the right). And photographer Peter Lindbergh, one of the most sought after fashion photographers of any era, known for his portraits of beautiful women.

Banana Republic wasn’t my style of dress. I was always a 501s and white t-shirt girl. But I donned the twin set (if you don’t know what that is, think sweater set with pearls) and marched my butt into the corporate chaos.

As it turns out, it wasn’t my style of workplace either.

It had a mean girls, big diamond ring, fancy car vibe. Lots of women. Which is great. Kind of bitchy. Very superficial. All about “taste level.” Not at all common to look down one’s nose at someone who didn’t have the right car (Jaguar), the right vacation (Lake Como, St. Bart’s), the right handbag (Jil Sander or Prada).

I was 27 years old and I took the bus. And I couldn’t afford vacations. I went to raves.

And — here’s the real problem — I didn’t aspire to any of the things these ladies seemed so proud of.

I tried to be nice. I remember getting into the elevator one time and saying to a senior something of some sort “I like your suit, is it ours?”

“Prada.” Oops.

The President/CEO of “Banana” as we affectionately called it, was Jeanne Jackson. She’s another brand/retail legend. She was a badass and I was terrified of her. She hailed from Victoria Secret, and went on to Nike after her Banana days. She was whip smart and kind of scary. She once made a product guy cry in a product review meeting because he didn’t have the numbers ready that she wanted.

At product walk throughs she could eyeball the entire store and spot the green shade that was slightly off and didn’t match the other green items. She was laser focused and you didn’t want to piss her off. She had no issue embarrassing anyone in front of peers and colleagues. In fact, I think she delighted in it just a bit.

I never invoked her wrath, luckily, and I did have plenty of direct interaction with her.

Once at a sales meeting in Las Vegas, I spied her at the high stakes poker table, cleavage on full display. Pushing all her chips in at 3am. She was an enigma. And not at all like the ladies prancing around the hallway in twin sets and pearls. She was a tough broad. The product people were always trying to get her to keep the cleavage under wraps.

But the overall vibe at the place was mean girls central. A good friend of mine came to have lunch with me one day in the cafeteria. My gay guy friend looked around and started laughing.

“What?” I asked.

“You hated sororities in college and now you work in one,” he said. “None of them are eating. They’ve all got one lettuce leaf on their plates. Anos!” (Our affectionate term for the eating disordered.)

We dug into our heavily buttered pasta and laughed.

He was right, though. I lasted a few years, and then I left in a huff. I quit after my boss got mad at me about something I thought was dumb. She’d been in some sort of executive meeting and she scolded me for not asking immediately what had happened when she returned to her office. I didn’t even know where she’d been. I didn’t live or die by the “Mickey Meetings” (as they were called) that were on the schedule for people outside of my pay grade.

I think I snapped and said something like: I was busy doing work. Your work. Someone has to! This was a snide nod to the schmoozing that amounted to “work” for many at the company.

I literally quit on the spot. No kids, why not? I would handle it differently today. But it really was not the place for me. Though I’m a bit embarrassed now as I write this how I handled that particular situation.

I repaired things with that woman years later. We’re good. Or we were. I’m probably on the outs without knowing it now due to my covid and trans dissenting ways.

Overall, Banana was great learning. I learned that advertising is not the same as marketing. And I learned that working at an ad agency, is not the same as working on the business. When I started at Banana my job seemed the same on the surface as when I worked at an agency. I planned media buys and developed creative. Just like at the agency. But what I realized about 6 months in was that if it all didn’t work to drive the business, I was on the hook. I wasn’t there to win prizes for cool ads. I was there to drive sales. I know that sounds obvious but you’d be amazed how many grown ad agency people still don’t know this. Ads are supposed to sell stuff. If they don’t, and you made them, you get fired.

We lived and died by daily sales reports. And if the cash register didn’t ring when a campaign dropped, it was on me.

I took that responsibility seriously. Someone was paying me to do that. That was the job. And taking that responsibility seriously, as if every dollar spent was my own and I’d expect a return for myself, is ultimately what made me successful when I went to Levi’s a few years later.

Here’s what was different/better at Levi’s for me:

People were nicer

Personal style was more diverse. There wasn’t one outfit, one style. Wear your jeans your way.

And the whole place was reverential towards youth culture. There was a spirit of optimism and youthfulness and even a touch of rebellion, in accordance with the brand ethos. Much better for me.

You gotta eat the dogfood, as they say (use the product you’re trying to sell). And I wore Levi’s religiously, even before I started working there. So I ate it up.