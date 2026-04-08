Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Mariah Burton Nelson's avatar
Mariah Burton Nelson
11h

Hi Jen, Good stuff.

In the case of Rapinoe & Bird, you might be underestimating the influence of the LGBTQ culture. Certain lesbians I know, former friends, see what they perceive to be the anti-trans movement as an existential threat to them as part of that rainbow umbrella. They believe trans is the new gay. They’re defending their brothers and sisters and non-binary peeps. They feel like as an oppressed minority they have to stick together. If Bird & Rapinoe were to support women, they’d face enormous backlash from their tribe - as Martina did. (And I have). The “how can you possibly agree w Trump?” Question adds to the incentive for progressive lesbians to stay in their LGBTQ bubble.

And in some cases, they do believe that trans-ID men acquire some sort of magical goodness that inoculates them from their own maleness, or literally makes them women. For instance, when I expressed concerns about dangerous male behavior in female restrooms, one friend assured me, “oh they (trans-ID men) would never do that!”

Within a month, she ended all contact. My questions were too challenging to her fragile belief system.

At least, that’s how it looks from here.

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18 replies by Jennifer Sey and others
Clever Pseudonym's avatar
Clever Pseudonym
10hEdited

Money got nuthin to do w this. It's the intense pressure of ideological tribalism combined with the dynamics that lead people to do the opposite of whatever the other tribe does (no matter how stupid), plus how Social Justice ideology has convincingly packaged itself as the natural successor to the Civil Rights Movement, which all the Good People use to provide their morality, etiquette and social cues.

The people of the SJ tribe have been conditioned like Alex in "Clockwork Orange" to feel intense pain, shame and anxiety if they ever contradict a member of a sacred victim group, it feels gauche and evil to them.

Or, more simply, the SJ ideology in the social media age works off cult dynamics and people sometimes would rather lose their lives than their cult, as the cult provides meaning, purpose and community. Their beliefs are in charge, not vice versa, and have become too sacred to challenge.

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