Right now, one of America’s greatest winter athletes is paying the price for calling out rigged competition. Her name is Katie Uhlaender. She should be preparing to make history. Instead, she’s fighting for fairness.

Who is Katie Uhlaender? (and Why You Should Care)

Katie Uhlaender is:

A five-time Olympian

One of the most respected competitors in skeleton

On the brink of becoming the first woman in U.S. history to compete in six Olympic Winter Games.

And now, her moment has been stolen — she was knocked out of her rightful place in the upcoming Winter Games. Not by performance, but by a coach who manipulated his athletes and tampered with a system to edge out U.S. competitors.

Here’s what actually happened

In January, an international skeleton race in Lake Placid was allegedly manipulated by a Canadian coach in a way that directly affected Olympic qualification points.

Uhlaender was denied entry to the Milan-Cortina Olympics because of this final qualification event, the North American Cup.

Despite the fact that Uhlaender won the race, the last minute withdrawing of several Canadian competitors impacted the amount of qualification points that she could accrue. This left her short of qualifying.

Uhlaender accused the Canadian team and its coach, Joe Cecchini, of intentionally withdrawing the athletes, purposefully manipulating the field to benefit one of their own sliders’ bids for qualification.

This didn’t just impact Katie. It harmed athletes from more than a dozen nations.

And then, the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) launched an “investigation” without ever collecting testimony from the athletes involved.

No formal complaint. No witness interviews. No hearing.

Still, they rendered a decision — one that favored Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton and reshuffled Olympic qualification standings across the world.

Uhlaender wasn’t the only athlete to have been negatively impacted at the Lake Placid competition and, since then, an increasing number of national teams have rallied behind her. Reports indicate that 12 countries have come to Uhlaender’s defense supporting her continued bid with letters or petitions sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), either through their own communications or by endorsing the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC)’s request.

The countries supporting Uhlaender are: Malta, Israel, Virgin Islands, South Korea, Belgium, Brazil, Jamaica, Denmark, Netherlands, Ghana, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago.

The Cost of IBSF’s Decision

Had this race been handled fairly:

Katie would be preparing for her sixth and final Olympic Games, a historic feat

Multiple nations would retain earned qualification points

Funding tied to rankings would not have been lost

Trust in the system would still exist

Instead:

Athletes lost Olympic opportunities

One federation was protected

And the truth was buried.

This is how integrity erodes — not loudly, but procedurally and quietly behind closed doors.

Katie Isn’t Giving Up

Katie isn’t going quietly.

Uhlaender submitted evidence directly to IBSF leadership, retained legal counsel with the support of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and filed a formal appeal.

Her appeal was rejected. No explanation. No reasoned decision.

So now, Katie is taking her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Not for special treatment but for accountability.

“It was never about getting into the Olympics, it was about standing up for the integrity of the sport,” Uhlaender said. “I have to emphasize that when I see the younger generation witnessing competition manipulation like some are trying to justify it, ‘through the rules,’ it concerns me because, if we didn’t speak out and show that people care about the integrity of the sport and ethics, they might just fall in line and behave that way.”

We’ve seen this before! Compliant athletes, “following the rules,” and arguing against their own interests in doing so (e.g. men in women’s sports).

Not Katie, though.

This is Bigger than One Athlete

When the truth came out, other nations stepped forward in defense of both Uhlaender and fairness in sport.

Denmark and Malta proposed a safeguard to prevent further harm: a wildcard Olympic entry to restore fairness.

The USOPC formally submitted that request to the IOC and it is supported by 12 countries. Uhlaender has taken her plea to Vice President J.D. Vance, who will lead the US delegation to Milan-Cortina. She’s asking that he take her case to the IOC and persuade the governing body on the merits of her case.

Why This Moment Matters

Sport is supposed to be one of the last places where merit matters, rules mean something and we can all be inspired to dream big — if we train hard, push ourselves — and that is combined with the gift of true talent, we may just have a shot at winning.

When manipulation (aka cheating) is tolerated, young athletes learn a devastating lesson — ethics are optional and silence is safer than truth.

Katie is taking the harder right over the easier wrong to stand up for integrity in sport and the Olympic movement (not always known for its integrity).

If we aspire for Olympic sport to be transparent, fair and worth believing in — rather than managed by insiders who never have to explain themselves, we need to stand with Katie. I stand with Katie.

We’ve seen performance enhancing drugs and blood doping and abuse and judging scandals rip the Olympic movement’s integrity to shreds. Manipulation of the qualification standards as happened in this case, is just as bad. And must be corrected.

What You Can Do

You can support Katie by standing with her and adding your voice.

Please sign her petition to support the fight for the integrity of sport.