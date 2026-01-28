Why Skeleton Racer Katie Uhlaender’s Fight Matters to Every Athlete
Uhlaender appears to have been cheated out of a spot in what would be her 6th Olympics
Right now, one of America’s greatest winter athletes is paying the price for calling out rigged competition. Her name is Katie Uhlaender. She should be preparing to make history. Instead, she’s fighting for fairness.
Who is Katie Uhlaender? (and Why You Should Care)
Katie Uhlaender is:
A five-time Olympian
One of the most respected competitors in skeleton
On the brink of becoming the first woman in U.S. history to compete in six Olympic Winter Games.
And now, her moment has been stolen — she was knocked out of her rightful place in the upcoming Winter Games. Not by performance, but by a coach who manipulated his athletes and tampered with a system to edge out U.S. competitors.
Here’s what actually happened
In January, an international skeleton race in Lake Placid was allegedly manipulated by a Canadian coach in a way that directly affected Olympic qualification points.
Uhlaender was denied entry to the Milan-Cortina Olympics because of this final qualification event, the North American Cup.
Despite the fact that Uhlaender won the race, the last minute withdrawing of several Canadian competitors impacted the amount of qualification points that she could accrue. This left her short of qualifying.
Uhlaender accused the Canadian team and its coach, Joe Cecchini, of intentionally withdrawing the athletes, purposefully manipulating the field to benefit one of their own sliders’ bids for qualification.
This didn’t just impact Katie. It harmed athletes from more than a dozen nations.
And then, the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) launched an “investigation” without ever collecting testimony from the athletes involved.
No formal complaint. No witness interviews. No hearing.
Still, they rendered a decision — one that favored Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton and reshuffled Olympic qualification standings across the world.
Uhlaender wasn’t the only athlete to have been negatively impacted at the Lake Placid competition and, since then, an increasing number of national teams have rallied behind her. Reports indicate that 12 countries have come to Uhlaender’s defense supporting her continued bid with letters or petitions sent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), either through their own communications or by endorsing the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC)’s request.
The countries supporting Uhlaender are: Malta, Israel, Virgin Islands, South Korea, Belgium, Brazil, Jamaica, Denmark, Netherlands, Ghana, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago.
The Cost of IBSF’s Decision
Had this race been handled fairly:
Katie would be preparing for her sixth and final Olympic Games, a historic feat
Multiple nations would retain earned qualification points
Funding tied to rankings would not have been lost
Trust in the system would still exist
Instead:
Athletes lost Olympic opportunities
One federation was protected
And the truth was buried.
This is how integrity erodes — not loudly, but procedurally and quietly behind closed doors.
Katie Isn’t Giving Up
Katie isn’t going quietly.
Uhlaender submitted evidence directly to IBSF leadership, retained legal counsel with the support of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and filed a formal appeal.
Her appeal was rejected. No explanation. No reasoned decision.
So now, Katie is taking her case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Not for special treatment but for accountability.
“It was never about getting into the Olympics, it was about standing up for the integrity of the sport,” Uhlaender said. “I have to emphasize that when I see the younger generation witnessing competition manipulation like some are trying to justify it, ‘through the rules,’ it concerns me because, if we didn’t speak out and show that people care about the integrity of the sport and ethics, they might just fall in line and behave that way.”
We’ve seen this before! Compliant athletes, “following the rules,” and arguing against their own interests in doing so (e.g. men in women’s sports).
Not Katie, though.
This is Bigger than One Athlete
When the truth came out, other nations stepped forward in defense of both Uhlaender and fairness in sport.
Denmark and Malta proposed a safeguard to prevent further harm: a wildcard Olympic entry to restore fairness.
The USOPC formally submitted that request to the IOC and it is supported by 12 countries. Uhlaender has taken her plea to Vice President J.D. Vance, who will lead the US delegation to Milan-Cortina. She’s asking that he take her case to the IOC and persuade the governing body on the merits of her case.
Why This Moment Matters
Sport is supposed to be one of the last places where merit matters, rules mean something and we can all be inspired to dream big — if we train hard, push ourselves — and that is combined with the gift of true talent, we may just have a shot at winning.
When manipulation (aka cheating) is tolerated, young athletes learn a devastating lesson — ethics are optional and silence is safer than truth.
Katie is taking the harder right over the easier wrong to stand up for integrity in sport and the Olympic movement (not always known for its integrity).
If we aspire for Olympic sport to be transparent, fair and worth believing in — rather than managed by insiders who never have to explain themselves, we need to stand with Katie. I stand with Katie.
We’ve seen performance enhancing drugs and blood doping and abuse and judging scandals rip the Olympic movement’s integrity to shreds. Manipulation of the qualification standards as happened in this case, is just as bad. And must be corrected.
What You Can Do
You can support Katie by standing with her and adding your voice.
Please sign her petition to support the fight for the integrity of sport.
OMG, Jenn, another " coach " manipulation in an international competition? Why am I not surprised. You know all about this stuff. Thanks for your reportage. I was present at the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid. Damn cold but pleased to be there as the Texas representative on the Torch Relay Team. Very fond memories. I remember all the IOC blue blazer crowd of self anointed you could not do this without us posturing.
The athletic excellence was superb. Eric Heiden won five golds in men's speed skating. His individual performance was overshadowed by the USA men's hockey gold . Media decision and a poor one.
I love the Winter Olympics and watched almost every one. I've made them change the channel in sports bars where they were watching football reruns instead of ski jump competition. I took up cross country skiing as a 14 year old in Wisconsin, after my older sister came home from a year in Norway with the best Nordic ski techniques. In that cold winter, I took my used, somewhat too big ski package across the street to the middle school football field and worked out every day after school. My mother got annoyed that I wasn't helping set the table for dinner. If there had been a Madison West High School x-c team, I would have joined it. I discovered the event that the Norwegians invented, the biathlon and cheer the Norwegian team on. They usually medal and manage to stay ahead of their nearest competitors, the Swedes and the Russians. Biathlon was invented by the Norwegian Home Army at a time when Norway had no standing military to defend their long rocky coast of cliffs and fjords. (they were neutral in WW1 for that reason.) In biathlon, the skier goes through a course with a target rifle strapped on their back and stops to lie stomach down on the ground, settling from the high octane skiing to shoot 2 or 3 sets of 5 target dots. If they miss too many, they have to ski an extra loop. There are mixed biathlon relay teams, with 2 males and 2 females on each team. Can you imagine what the males on the mixed relay would do and say if one team had 3 males and 1 female or 4 males, with 2 pretending to be "women?" I'm waiting to see what happens--hopefully the new Olympic rules will prevent it. Also, little cultural tidbit, the Vikings did not wear helmets with horns. That came from Wagner's operas. Here's a clip of these incredible athletes.
