OMG, Jenn, another " coach " manipulation in an international competition? Why am I not surprised. You know all about this stuff. Thanks for your reportage. I was present at the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid. Damn cold but pleased to be there as the Texas representative on the Torch Relay Team. Very fond memories. I remember all the IOC blue blazer crowd of self anointed you could not do this without us posturing.

The athletic excellence was superb. Eric Heiden won five golds in men's speed skating. His individual performance was overshadowed by the USA men's hockey gold . Media decision and a poor one.

I love the Winter Olympics and watched almost every one. I've made them change the channel in sports bars where they were watching football reruns instead of ski jump competition. I took up cross country skiing as a 14 year old in Wisconsin, after my older sister came home from a year in Norway with the best Nordic ski techniques. In that cold winter, I took my used, somewhat too big ski package across the street to the middle school football field and worked out every day after school. My mother got annoyed that I wasn't helping set the table for dinner. If there had been a Madison West High School x-c team, I would have joined it. I discovered the event that the Norwegians invented, the biathlon and cheer the Norwegian team on. They usually medal and manage to stay ahead of their nearest competitors, the Swedes and the Russians. Biathlon was invented by the Norwegian Home Army at a time when Norway had no standing military to defend their long rocky coast of cliffs and fjords. (they were neutral in WW1 for that reason.) In biathlon, the skier goes through a course with a target rifle strapped on their back and stops to lie stomach down on the ground, settling from the high octane skiing to shoot 2 or 3 sets of 5 target dots. If they miss too many, they have to ski an extra loop. There are mixed biathlon relay teams, with 2 males and 2 females on each team. Can you imagine what the males on the mixed relay would do and say if one team had 3 males and 1 female or 4 males, with 2 pretending to be "women?" I'm waiting to see what happens--hopefully the new Olympic rules will prevent it. Also, little cultural tidbit, the Vikings did not wear helmets with horns. That came from Wagner's operas. Here's a clip of these incredible athletes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coPAHy2XKGM

