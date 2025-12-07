People ask me all the time: what happens when we solve this issue of men competing in women’s sports? Isn’t the brand, XX-XY Athletics, irrelevant at this point?

The short answer is, no it isn’t. It won’t be. The longer answer is here with 8 distinct points, in no particular prioritized order.

#1 It’s not over even with the Executive Order.

First off, everyone thought “it” was over with Trump’s executive order signed in February, to protect the integrity of women’s sports (well, I didn’t think it was, not with all the Trump Derangement out there).

As as we now know, it isn’t over. And while an executive order should function with the force of law, it isn’t law. A Democratic President/administration could EO this thing right back in the other direction.

That said, since it was signed, it hasn’t been over. In the spring we saw boys in California, Oregon, Washington and Minnesota win state championships, in individual sports and in team sports. Half the states — the blue ones — are ignoring the executive order entirely. And they are being challenged (sued) by the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. But these things take time.

These states are claiming that their state laws include ‘gender identity’ as a protected class, like sex. And the net effect is that gender identity is trumping sex under their laws, and the integrity of women’s sports is being destroyed. California is, in fact, suing the federal government right back, to continue to allow boys to compete in girls’ sports.

The fight continues.

#2 We need legislation. Which will take a good long while.

We need legislation at both the state and federal levels to ensure women’s sports are protected. We are a long way aways from that. About half the states (the red ones) have laws in place protecting the integrity of women’s sports. And that is being challenged.

There are two cases headed to the Supreme Court, with oral arguments kicking off on January 13. While the Supreme Court doesn’t legislate, when it changes the interpretation of a law or the Constitution, it alters the legal landscape, making old interpretations invalid thus creating new standards, which Congress can then respond to by passing new laws.

The two Supreme Court cases concerning women’s sports are Little v. Hecox (from Idaho) and West Virginia v. B.P.J., both challenging state laws that ban trans identified males from competing in female sports. In both cases, it is being argued by the ACLU that these bans violate Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment by denying fair opportunities to boys who claim to be girls (no one is being denied, they can compete in the boys division).

In both states — Idaho and West Virginia — the laws are pretty much identical. The cases differ in one primary way:

Hecox is an adult man who claims to be a woman. He has insisted, for 5 years, to be able to compete in women’s sports at Boise State.

BPJ is a minor male child whose puberty has been blocked. He wants to compete in girls’ track and field at his school.

It seems likely that the ACLU will argue in BPJ that because this boy’s puberty has been blocked he has no male advantage. This disabled boy is basically a girl, or something. This argument contradicts the entire premise of Hecox, which is that an adult man should be able to compete in women’s sports because he’s a woman with no retained male advantage.

This is likely why Idaho has asked for more time to respond to Hecox’s argument that this case is now moot. Yes, the ACLU asked the court to dismiss this case as essentially resolved and no longer relevant or necessary. (I’m no legal expert, and I said this post is about the positioning of XX-XY Athletics for the long term so if you want to know more about the pending Supreme Court cases read here by Kara Dansky, an actual lawyer, who I usually will direct you to for legal analysis. Come to me for culture and commerce analysis. That’s my wheelhouse.)

The Supreme Court will not decide on the “mootness” factor until after oral arguments. So Hecox could in fact be dismissed outright. With the puberty blocker case being the only one to continue. Note: even boys’ who have had their puberty blocked are not girls and should not compete in girls’ sports. And yes they have advantages and I’ll write more on that later.

#3 We have established the brand as the only brand truly standing up for female athletes.

We, XX-XY Athletics, are taking a stand FOR women and the integrity of their sports and the protection of their private spaces. Even if the legislation happens, even if BPJ loses, we have taken a stand for women and girls and that is a brand stance that will put us in a distinct position as the only brand that truly champions female athletes. We’re the only brand doing it. That gives us “first mover” advantage and it proves our bona fides in being willing to take the harder right over the easier wrong path when it comes to standing up for female athletes.