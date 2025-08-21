I’ve never been to a Cracker Barrel restaurant. It’s a restaurant chain in the south known for its folksy appeal. Some favorite menu items include chicken fried steak, biscuits and gravy and hashbrown casserole. The chain is also know for its games. They offer a classic peg game at each table. The game, often called the “Cracker Barrel Peg Game,” involves a triangular board with 15 holes and 14 pegs. The goal is to jump pegs over one another, removing the jumped peg each time, aiming to leave as few pegs as possible. It’s meant to be good family fun in a setting offering Southern-style comfort food.

There are 657 locations across 43 states. Their annual revenue is about $3.5 billion.

I lived in San Francisco for over 30 years — a city known for it’s fancy food options from 5 star restaurants to hipster food trucks with food fusion galore (have you had a Vietnamese / Mexican combo?) — and there are no Cracker Barrels.

I’m not a foodie. I can enjoy a fancy restaurant but I don’t care much about what I eat, in general. I’m about as happy with a five star French restaurant (I like the mussels and fries) as I am with a side of mac and cheese from Popeye’s for $3.49. I like good beer. I really won’t drink cheap beer like Bud Light. (I’m an IPA girl and a bit of a beer snob.) But food — I just don’t care. Not using as a flex to say I’m not a snob. Believe me, I like other fancy things (shoes and handbags, for starters, and the beer). I can be a snob. Just not about food.

The relatively new Cracker Barrel CEO (as of 2023) — Julie Felss Masino — is kicking up some dust on X for her Good Morning America appearance touting Cracker Barrel’s new look. Here she is:

The Rachel Maddow glasses say “I’ve never been to a Cracker Barrel, at least not until I had to because I was interviewing to be the CEO. I don’t eat carbs because I’m gluten intolerant so I stick with the turnip greens.”

Why Good Morning America had her on to talk about something that seems only fit for the company’s annual sales meeting is beyond me. Starved for content? Just weird.

Felss Masino has been leading this “re-brand,” as they say in the biz. The company enlisted 3 different marketing agencies to do the overhaul. They changed the logo. They removed the guy leaning on the barrel while retaining the color and font style. I’d argue they drained all the uniqueness and folksy charm out of it.

They also are doing a massive remodel of the actual restaurants — and changing the decor.

Here’s their old-timey look:

Here’s the new vibe:

I’m sure that Felss Masino views it as “clean and modernized.” I’m sure she believes it retains the folksy essence. But it just looks generic. Like a hospital cafeteria or something.

Their revenue has been pretty stagnant for the last 3 years so they thought a brand update was in order. In retail (which includes chain restaurants), if you aren’t growing you’re dying.

The new CEO who hails from J.Crew and Coach has more “elevated” tastes I’m guessing, than the typical Cracker Barrel customer.

She does also have restaurant experience, having done time at Taco Bell and Starbucks. She knows food retail, I suppose. But not branding, clearly.

Here’s the rule when you work for a legacy brand with a loyal following: don’t fuck it up. Don’t lose the core customer. If you need to update and give it a little polish, the mantra should be: grow the core, expand for more. It should not be: screw the core, they’re old and not very cool, we’ll find some other people we like better.

Bud Light did it the second way and paid the price. Their VP of Marketing didn’t like their fratty guy customer and she wanted her cool Brooklyn friends on board. It didn’t work.

We faced this challenge at Levi’s. It’s a 150 year old brand. This was THE challenge I tackled when I became the CMO in 2013. We weren’t attracting new customers. We were losing some of the core loyal-no-more customers. But there were still A LOT of the loyalists and we could not afford to piss them off. We needed them to stay, and get formerly loyal customers to come back AND then appeal to new younger users.

It’s hard!

What I tried to do was get at the essence of the brand — which we/I articulated as Authentic Self-Expression. The tagline became Live in Levi’s and the guiding principle was: we all wear other things but we live our lives in Levi’s.

Then we needed to reflect that in a modern way, that also gave a nod to the core user so that they remain a part of the brand and feel included. And maybe they even feel a bit hip and young for being there first.

What I did not want to do is turn it into a teen / tween brand or an uber hipster brand or take the soul and spirit the brand was known and beloved for out of the mix. That would alienate the core consumer. Gotta bridge the gap.

We did that with our Live in Levi’s campaign. And then we made it a little hipper and younger each year. And it worked. Here’s what happened.

That dip was covid and store closures. As you can see, it popped right back up when everything opened back up.

I’m only leaving off the last few years because I’m not there so I don’t know what their strategy is. I’m focused here on how I would update a legacy brand without losing loyal fans. And that is what I did at Levi’s.

In addition to marketing, we updated the product. We introduced an entirely new women’s fit portfolio. But we didn’t take away the 501. We did give the 501 a polish to make it friendly and appealing to a broader range of people, new finishes and washes and even a bit of stretch for those who want it.

I’m not sure if Cracker Barrel is updating their menu but they’d better not eliminate the cholesterol-laden favorites like hashbrown casserole. There would be a full on uprising if they tried it. If they want to add some salads, fine. If they want to update or modernize a recipe — be very careful. Remember New Coke?

I know Twitter isn’t real life but according to Twitter it’s not going well.

Their business wasn’t dying. It was just kind of stagnant. This kind of re-brand reads as a desperate attempt to save something plummeting. So why?

I’m gonna chalk it up to an Alissa Heinerscheid suicide mission. (Heinerscheid was the VP of Marketing at Bud Light who did the Dylan Mulvaney Hara-kiri.) Before she even launched the Mulvaney ad she called the Bud Light customer “out of touch” and “fratty.”

I don’t know the CEO of Cracker Barrel. I’m guessing she might call the current customer out of touch and fatty. Maybe old and not very cool and maybe MAGA and down home, if she was being nice. She probably prefers Beyonce’s brand of country music to Merle Haggard’s or Loretta Lynn’s. She might prefer Beyonce’s interpretation of “Jolene” to Dolly Parton’s version — which frankly cannot be beat.

I’m not a betting woman. But I’m betting against this brand update and thinking Felss Masino may have Heinerscheid-ed herself. Dumb move going on Good Morning America to tout it because she can’t blame someone else when the shit hits the fan.