WNBA Player Brianna Turner Argues the New IOC Policy Protecting Women's Sports is Invasive and Unfair
She's wrong. Women's sports exist to exclude men.
On April 10th, WNBA player Brianna Turner took to USA Today to blast the International Olympic Committee’s new policy protecting women’s sports.
Her message? The IOC’s decision to limit the female category to biological females is “invasive,” unfair and downright mean to transgender athletes and those with differences of sex development (DSD).
Turner is dead wrong.