I spent the past weekend in Indianapolis for the Women’s Declaration International (WDI) conference. WDI is a non-profit organization supporting the women’s liberation movement. They work to defend women’s sex based rights which can’t be defended if “woman” is a porous category. If men can declare themselves women, then “women” aren’t a sex-class and rights for women based on their sex-class are meaningless.

People often ask “Where are the feminists?” Well, they were in Indianapolis this past weekend. And honestly, they have been at this for a good long while now. Well over a decade. Long before Matt Walsh got involved and made “What is a Woman?” Which I thought was great!

I’m not big on purity tests. I don’t care who was first. As you all know, I believe we need to welcome all to the fight, no matter when they became aware that there was a fight to be had. But I do think it is important to recognize those who have led the charge.

Radical feminists on the left recognized the issue long before it became known to the world largely. They were first. And they have welcomed new folks who don’t always come from a “radical feminist” background, to grow the movement in defense of women’s sex based rights.

Most of the attendees self identify as feminists, some radical feminists. Most have been feminists since they came of age. These women felt like my people. I didn’t have to explain why I still consider myself a feminist even though the term has been corrupted and there are those who seek to twist it into knots and blame the women (the feminists did this!) for “trans” ideology. Even though — and please hear this — it’s the men! It’s not the women! Though, yes, far too many women are kowtowing to the men pretending to be women.

There were other non-rad-fem women in attendance as well. There were even a few life long conservatives. There were those who were Democrats for most of their lives but abandoned the party for various reasons — for me it was lockdowns during covid. And there was robust and very positive discussion about building a movement and partnering with people with diverse political opinions. Including some people who identify as conservative and voted for Trump.

We’re all TERFs now because TERF has basically come to mean: I believe in biological reality. And the people I met who were conservatives or more commonly identified as “politically homeless” were happy to call themselves TERFs. At least for the weekend.

I always feel welcome at the conservative events I attend. I am welcomed with open arms despite differences in opinion on some issues. Despite the fact that I am not a Christian. Or religious. I never feel judged.

But being in a room with women who proudly call themselves feminists just made me feel at home. I’m so grateful I was invited and had the chance to speak on a panel about protecting women’s sports.

Kara Dansky, who writes the Substack The TERF Report and was the President of WDI from 2021-2024, was the keynote speaker on Friday night. Kara also wrote the books The Reckoning: How the Democrats and the Left Betrayed Women and Girls and The Abolition of Sex: How the “Transgender” Agenda Harms Women and Girls. Before she TERF’d herself out of a career (her words), she was widely considered an expert in U.S. criminal law and justice, and served as the ACLU’s senior counsel on criminal justice policy from 2012 to 2014. I’d recommend subscribing to her Substack and reading her books. She is THE expert on the issue in the U.S.

In her speech on Friday night, Kara spoke about the stages of a social movement, where we are now, and what we need to do to be successful. I found it all very helpful as a framework and thought I’d share it here. My interpretation of her words anyway. You can read her actual speech here.