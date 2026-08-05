Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
9h

This is great news, and I second liking that both did not make their sane opinions into a flashy political statement. That being said, I can’t help but feel that we as a society are sorely lacking in courage. I think we need to bring back discussions of this virtue. We hear lots about inclusion, being kind, and other characteristics. But any athlete that can do the level of gymnastics that you did or get on a tennis or basketball court in front of hundreds of spectators and compete is displaying courage. Encouraging silent compliance with absurd unfairness is the opposite of courage. Maybe some ads should point this out. Be a nice, compliant little girl to spare the feelings of men is not a message I would want my daughter to get from anyone, especially coaches they look up to. I am not even an athlete but I can’t tell you the anger this issue brings up in me.

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Lia's avatar
Lia
9h

I will never get over the fact that a statement like "men are stronger" is somehow considered controversial.

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