A few of you asked me if I’d do more marketing/branding content. For me this is so much fun. So yes! I will. I realize this may be of no interest to some of you and for that, I apologize.

Today, I bring you 5 of the worst brand and marketing blunders. Are they the worst of all time? Maybe not. But they stick out for me for being from iconic brands. These aren’t run of the mill businesses that aren’t good at branding and marketing. These are, arguably, the very best. And yet . . .

Let’s start with one that everyone knows. It will go down in infamy for the worst marketing blunder ever.

New Coke

The New Coke debacle of 1985 stands apart as one of marketing’s most infamous blunders. Facing intensifying competition from Pepsi (the sweeter taste was winning blind tests and eroding Coca-Cola’s market share) the company reformulated its iconic 99-year-old recipe to create a bolder, smoother version aimed at younger consumers.

Launched on April 23, 1985, New Coke (officially just “Coke” at first) was backed by extensive taste tests where it outperformed both Pepsi and the original formula.

Yet the public reaction was swift and furious: consumers flooded the company with over 40,000 complaints, protested with boycotts and hoarding of the old version, dumped cans into sewers, and even compared the change to a betrayal of America’s heritage.

Media coverage was relentless, with late-night shows mocking it and ABC News interrupting programming to report the backlash. After just 79 days, Coca-Cola capitulated on July 11, reintroducing the original as “Coca-Cola Classic,” which quickly surged in popularity and helped reclaim the cola crown.

All of that said, some people still believe this was done on purpose as a clever ploy to generate massive interest in (and demand for) the original Coke by provoking outrage— though the company has long denied it, with former president Donald Keough famously quipping, “We’re not that dumb, and we’re not that smart.”

Pepsi

While we are in the cola space, let’s talk about Pepsi.

In 2017, Pepsi released a tone-deaf TV ad (remember TV ads?) as part of its “Live for Now” campaign, featuring Kendall Jenner abandoning a glamorous photoshoot to join a diverse group of protesters marching with vague signs like “Join the Conversation.”

The protesters include older black guys with young hip white guys, nose rings and hijabs, and Asian guys playing the cello, and breakdancers in berets and more. It’s a buffet of diversity! But shot in the overly pristine, flat and clunky style of an afterschool special.

If you live in a cave and don’t know who Kendall Jenner is she’s basically a Kardashian. But the Bruce Jenner arm of “Kardashians” meaning she’s not born to Robert Kardashian but she is the daughter of Kris Jenner, the mom of the Kardashian clan (and former wife of now deceased Robert Kardashian of OJ fame).

Kendall is the most successful fashion model of the bunch. Or maybe the only one. But/and she is equally superficial and annoying. To her credit, she was a somewhat peripheral presence on the reality show that made them all household names — Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the Pepsi ad, after abandoning her photo shoot, Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer, which magically diffuses the tension at the protest and elicits cheers from the crowd. See, Pepsi brings people together from across the political divide!

The backlash was immediate and overwhelming, with social media erupting in criticism for co-opting protest imagery. (There will be a theme here, as you’ll see, when you read the next entry.)

The ad was said to trivialize the BLM movement and all that it stood for: being against police brutality, being anti-racist, etc.

In hindsight, BLM seems to have just been for mansions and fancy cars and grifting. But this was 2017. And I’d agree the coopting of protest imagery to sell cola is gross. Just not for the reasons they thought — or not exactly those reasons — at the time.

What was said at the time was that Jenner as the “hero” in a narrative that ignored the genuine risks and struggles of marginalized activists was a white savior thing. Pretty white girl brings everyone together.

Look, it was inauthentic and faux-woke. Which is what every brand would be 3 years later but it would be cheered by that point. So maybe Pepsi just went too soon. But the ad is bad. There are no two ways about that. But so are all the other 2020 BLM inspired, denounce my white privilege ads.

The real issue is the ad had nothing to do with Pepsi and why people choose to drink it. Pepsi does not bring people together and diffuse political tensions.

Pepsi pulled the ad within 48 hours and issued a public apology, acknowledging they “missed the mark” and did not intend to belittle serious issues. Brand perception among millennials hit its lowest levels in over eight years per YouGov Buzz Scores.

The executive who oversaw the ad’s creation, Brad Jakeman, stepped down from his role as president of PepsiCo’s global beverage group six months later.

This is a textbook example of marketing failure. A bad ad, tried too hard to be “cool” and culturally relevant in a way that has nothing to do with the product, tanked the business for a time. Enough said.

Ok switching to another iconic brand, one I know a little bit about, but in a different category. Jeans!

Levi’s

In 2011, as part of Levi’s ongoing “Go Forth” campaign (launched in 2009 to inspire youthful optimism and a pioneering spirit), the brand released a global ad called “Legacy,” featuring rapid-cut imagery of young people in jeans gathering in protests, confronting lines of riot police in gear, amid tear gas-like smoke, and urban unrest. It was narrated by a reading of Charles Bukowski’s poem “The Laughing Heart.”

There is a protest theme aligned with the prior entry about Pepsi. But in typical Levi’s style, this ad was gritty not peppy. Like the Pepsi ad, it was tone deaf and had little to do with the actual product.

The ad launched right at the time of the widespread U.K. riots in August 2011. The riots were sparked by the Tottenham shooting (Mahad Abdi Mohammed was fatally shot in the head) and that shooting escalated into looting and violence across London and other U.K. cities. So again, we have an ad that seemed to commercialize protest.

Levi’s dropped the ad in the midst of this unrest and it led to an immediate public outcry that Levi’s was romanticizing or glorifying real-world chaos, disorder and rioting for commercial gain. Articles at the time claimed the ad hit at the wrong time. I would argue it is never a good time to make money off of violent protests.

Let me say this: I was not the Chief Marketing Officer at the time. I had no idea what ads were being dropped or even made. I was running our e-commerce business. I was, however, not in love with the direction of the campaign. It was dark. And there was no product in the ads. The new CEO agreed with me, which is why he put me in the role of Chief Marketing Officer in 2013.

Levi’s responded by temporarily pausing the ad’s release in the U.K., while allowing it to continue in other countries. The company issued a statement emphasizing that the “Go Forth” campaign embodied the youthful energy of the times through a youthful, pioneering spirit, not any specific political movement.

This incident highlighted the risks of co-opting protest imagery in advertising and Pepsi could have done well to heed that message 6 years later. Alas . . .

Levi’s ultimately pulled the ad entirely. And the brand moved on to a campaign called “Live in Levi’s” that put the product front and center and spoke to all the fun times we have in our jeans. The campaign contributed to a comeback for the storied brand.

More jeans!

Gap

Do you remember the Gap logo debacle?

In October 2010, amid declining sales following the 2008 financial crisis, Gap abruptly unveiled a new logo without fanfare. The redesign replaced the beloved 20-year-old iconic dark blue square containing white serif “GAP” text with a minimalist version: the word “Gap” in plain black Helvetica font and a much smaller, gradient blue square awkwardly overlapping the “p.” Here it is:

The new logo was intended to appear more contemporary, modern, and “sexy.” The change was crafted by agency Laird + Partners (an expensive and well known design agency) at a reported, estimated cost of around $100 million in development and rollout. I kid you not.

The backlash was instantaneous and ferocious — social media exploded with criticism calling it bland, generic, soulless, and amateurish, flooding Gap’s Facebook page with thousands of negative comments.

The fallout was swift: after just six days (launched around October 6 and pulled by October 12), Gap capitulated, reverting to the original blue box logo and issuing an apology. Marka Hansen, the President of the brand’s North America division at the time, admitted they “did not go about this in the right way” and acknowledged the passionate attachment to the classic design. (Sounds a little like the Cracker Barrel logo fiasco earlier this year, huh?)

The redesign discarded decades of built-up brand equity and familiarity without any strategic justification, customer testing, or gradual rollout — proving that abrupt, unjustified changes to a brand’s core visual identity alienate loyal customers and invite ridicule.

But in the corporate world, I can tell you, these silly changes are often recommended by rogue creatives who think changing the logo will change the business. It won’t. Or not in the way they intend.

Last one, and I have a ton more but I tried to narrow to some of my faves. I’m leaving Bud Light out, because it’s been discussed ad nauseam and it definitely ranks in the top 5 worst marketing decisions of all time (I think) as the brand has still not recovered more than 2 years later. But this one is recent and familiar to everyone so I figured I’d do one that is less fresh in everyone’s minds.

Dove Body Lotion

In October 2017, Unilever’s Dove faced intense backlash over a short Facebook video ad for its body wash that showed a black woman removing her dark brown t-shirt to reveal a white woman underneath. The white woman then removed removed her lighter shirt to show another woman of color.

The video ad was intended to illustrate that the product is “for every woman” and celebrate diversity. But that’s not how it went down.

Social media users quickly condemned it as racially insensitive, accusing the brand of evoking historical racist tropes in soap advertising where black people are depicted as “dirty” and scrubbed clean into whiteness, with many calling for boycotts and questioning how it passed multiple approval layers.

The outrage was swift, amplified by screenshots that focused on the black-to-white transition, and Dove pulled the ad within a day (there’s a theme here), issuing an apology stating they had “missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully,” deeply regretted the offense, and were re-evaluating internal processes to prevent future mistakes.

Here’s a critique that ran on “Good Morning America” at the time.

Here’s the thing: if as a brand you become so obsessed with representing diversity rather than showcasing your product’s and brand’s unique features and benefits, you end up being led down a path where you would make dumb mistakes like this Dove ad.

It’s like a scene in The Studio, the show on Apple TV+ that won all the Emmy’s this year, when they are casting for a new movie featuring the Kool-Aid character. It’s episode 7 and it is appropriately called “Casting.”

In this cringe-inducing satire of Hollywood’s obsessive overcorrection on diversity and cultural sensitivity, the Continental Studios team is gearing up to announce the cast for their absurd big-budget Kool-Aid Man movie. The initial lineup seems perfect (in as much as it can be for a movie idea so stupid): Ice Cube voices the animated Kool-Aid Man, Sandra Oh voices his wife, with Josh Duhamel and Jessica Biel as the live-action human couple.

But panic sets in when the executives (led by Seth Rogen’s Matt Remick) start spiraling over whether casting a black actor like Ice Cube as the iconic red pitcher character plays into racial stereotypes since it’s a stereotype that black people like Kool-Aid.

They frantically consult everyone they can think of: a junior exec (Chase Sui Wonders) who awkwardly notes Kool-Aid isn’t a “black person’s drink” but a “poor person’s drink” (yikes, worse), a black colleague who insists it’d be more racist not to cast Ice Cube, and guest stars Ziwe and Lil Rel Howery (who hilariously approve but point out the lack of a black woman as the wife, sparking more chaos).

This leads to a chain of escalating absurdities: recasting to avoid “segregation” (animated characters all black, live-action all white), then flipping to an all-black cast entirely, which convinces Matt the movie is suddenly “important” (maybe their Hamilton!). The whole thing skewers white executives’ fear of appearing racist, with awkward calls, self-important delusions, and escalating “solutions” that create bigger problems — pure chaotic comedy gold, especially with Ice Cube himself getting involved to shut down the nonsense. It was my favorite episode of the season.

Anyway, my point is, when the creators of ads or movies or shows are more focused on appearing not racist that making ads about products, and movies and shows with great storylines, well you get the Dove ad.

Some honorable mentions which perhaps I’ll write about later: VW dieselgate, the Edsel (an all-timer), the Burger King moldy whopper ad and 2024’s Jaguar ad (see point about trying to seem not racist rather than featuring the product — in fact there was no car in the brand destroying ad). The Jaguar “Copy Nothing” debacle led to a reported 97% sales plunge in Europe (how is that even possible?) and the CEO’s resignation.

Ok, back to sports and politics and gender crazy next time. But more brand and business-y stuff coming too.