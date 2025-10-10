Sey Everything

User's avatar
James Jordan's avatar
James Jordan
18h

I thought of wishing all a “Happy XX Day, but realized it won’t be happy until no XY’s compete in women’s sports. So Happy “Fight for Women’s Sports Day!” Fight Fight Fight!

From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
18h

Keep charging, Jenn. Having Sage as a compatriot is golden. You women warriors are changing the landscape of athletic competition nationally.

