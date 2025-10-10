Today is 10/10 Day. Or what I like to call X/X Real Women’s Day. And at XX-XY Athletics we are giving out more Courage Wins Awards than ever before. Eight in total!

What is the Courage Wins Award?

XX-XY Athletics Courage Wins Champions are brave young women who have stood up for fairness, equal opportunity and safety in women’s sports through a consequential act of bravery. Winners span all ages — high school, college, professional and those who compete in the Olympic movement. Heck, we’ve even awarded Middle Schoolers!

We established the XX-XY Athletics Courage Wins Award last October 10th. It includes a monetary award and entry into our leadership program. It is designed to take the sting of monetary cancellation out of the equation when standing up for women’s sports and make taking a stand for fair competition just a little bit easier. We also aim to provide a sense of community and provide support to those brave enough to defend the integrity of women’s sports.

The Courage Wins Advisory Council consists of Riley Gaines, Sage Steele, Michele Tafoya, Carrie Lukas (the President of the Independent Women’s Forum) and me. Together we nominate brave female athletes and vote on who will win. We have awarded the honor to seven athletes so far and you can learn more about them here.

A portion of all sales of XX-XY Athletics product goes to the XX-XY Athletics Fund, a charitable vehicle that supports initiatives like the Courage Wins Award.

In an era when people are more afraid to speak up than ever because of threats and violence directed at those who dare to defend girls and women’s sports and spaces, there is an army of young women across this country who are standing up.

The professional athletes are silent. The famous and influential athletes say nothing. But every day high school girls are saying no, not my sports. This is where the fight is happening.

Team Oregon

This state is a battle ground for fair competition.

Nike is in Oregon, the biggest brand in sports. Bigger than the NFL and the NBA combined. And this behemoth seems to be all in on boys stealing girls’ opportunities in sports. The brand celebrated Caster Semenya — a DSD male — back in 2018, and the brand has funded research on how much a boy can be diminished with puberty blockers and wrong sex hormones to make it feasible for him to compete in the girls’ category — though Nike denies this reporting from The New York Times. (The New York Times stands by it.)

And yet, young women are pushing back. And we have 5 winners in Oregon.

Reese Eckard, Maddie Eischen and Sophia Carpenter refused to compete against a male athlete in the Chehalem Track and Field Classic in April of this year.

Carpenter told Outkick back in April: “I deserve to be on the podium and to get those opportunities. I’m not going to let a boy take that from me.”

Sophia Castañeda did compete and lost to a male. In being told she was the recipient of this award, she told us: “It feels good to find like-minded people that help support women in sports.“

Add to that, Alexa Anderson, who along with Reese, stepped off the podium when a male bumped them from their rightful places in the high jump state championships. They were scolded and humiliated, told to exit the podium area for their peaceful protest.

Anderson said: “It is not about hate or transphobia at all. It’s about protecting women’s rights and their right to fair and equal competition within sports.”

And now these girls are all suing the Oregon Schools Athletic Association for violating their free speech rights.

Team California

It’s the biggest state in the country and completely ideologically driven. This state continues to put boys’ feelings over girls’ rights.

Governor Gavin Newsom told Charlie Kirk on the first episode of his own podcast back in April that he doesn’t think it is fair for boys to compete in girls’ sports. Nevertheless, Newsom is suing the federal government to continue to allow boys to compete in girls sports.

Team California consists of Alyssa and Madison McPherson and teammate Hadeel Hazameh. These girls are all taking a stand against having a male on their volleyball team at Jurupa Valley High School. All three girls have joined a lawsuit against the California Department of Education demanding Title IX protections be restored.

Hazameh said: “Standing up for what’s right shows more strength than any win or medal ever could.” She’s right. Too bad more adults won’t do it.

These eight young women are using their voices and I am so inspired by their courage. And I’m so proud to be able to not only provide them with monetary awards for their bravery, but to offer them a sense of community with other fierce young women standing up for their rights, their privacy and safety and their deserved opportunity in sports. I hope that these young women inspire others to do the same.

These ladies will be the ones to save women’s sports. I know it.