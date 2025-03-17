As anyone who follows me and the brand XX-XY Athletics knows, we are covered widely in conservative media circles. Fox, Fox Business, The Blaze, The Daily Wire, Megyn Kelly, The Daily Caller, The New York Post, The Daily Signal, The Daily Mail and more.

Now, arguably these outlets are the mainstream, despite what those that dub themselves the mainstream (CNN, The New York Times) decide to call them. Fox is the number one cable news network generating about 70% of the cable news viewing audience. Megyn Kelly consistently generates more views on YouTube than CBS and NBC News. This is the mainstream.

That said, we of course would like to break into new audiences. And once our message — women’s sports are for women only — appears on CNN and in The New York Times without being billed as alt-right and fascist, well — then it gives permission to the silent majority to let it rip.

Now, it should be easy! 79% of Americans agree that males should not be able to compete in women’s sports. And that includes 67% of Democrats. Those numbers come from a NYT/Ipsos poll. So there is no dismissing them as being generated from a biased alt-right poll! They are generated from a biased leftie poll! Which means the true numbers are likely even higher.

But somehow, still, when the issue of men in women’s sports is acknowledged at all on CNN and in The New York Times (I’m using them as proxies for the “mainstream media”) it is to say that Trump is exploiting transphobic beliefs to further marginalize an already marginalized group. Or some variation of an incendiary position that they can vilify as “alt-right.”

In this New York Times piece from February 6, the lie that banning trans identified males from women’s sports will lead to invasive “genital checks” is included.

This is literally stated nowhere, not in any policy. No one wants this. No one is recommending this as the way to “test” for sex. But that doesn’t stop congresspeople and The New York Times from saying it over and over again.

But are working hard over here at XX-XY Athletics to get the message out to all Americans that women’s sports are for women only, and if you agree with that, you are not a fascist. You are the mainstream. You believe in truth. And you should say it out loud.

We are seeing signs of movement.

In the last week, there was a feature about the brand in USA Today. Doesn’t really get any more mainstream than that, right?

And over the weekend, XX-XY Athletics made several appearances at the Indian Wells Open.

Here we are on the jumbo-tron.

And here’s our Save Women’s Sports hoodie in the audience on one of Sabalenka’s coaches.

And here we are making an appearance at a school board meeting. In California.

Now the flip side is with so much winning and progress on the issue, the haters are even more vocal and hateful. Because when you’re losing you lash out.

But we are unfazed by the harassment. We will always speak up for truth and for women and girls. And just like The New York Times now admits that the covid lab leak “theory” was correct, they will also admit one day, that men cannot become women and that it was batshit crazy to allow males to compete in women’s sports.

They’ll argue they were misled of course, rather than the ones doing the misleading.