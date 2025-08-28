Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sad_Mom's avatar
Sad_Mom
13hEdited

This was nothing less than a hit job on Riley. Makes my blood boil.

The NYT never even turned on the comments. They know it would have been a deluge of support for Riley.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
13h

The mainstream/legacy media is an absolute joke--and your takedown is BRILLIANT.

The topic of my stack today was the fact that RFK Jr. pulled the plug on the EUAs, and nearly EVERY SINGLE MSM OUTLET ran a version of the headline "FDA Approves New Covid Vaccine Schedule." (Um, yeah, it's NEW because you can't mandate it anymore. SMH and RIP.)

https://jennasside.rocks/p/breaking-fda-approves-new-covid-vaccines

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture