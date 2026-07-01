Sey Everything

Sey Everything

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JC's avatar
JC
3h

Why didn't KBJ recuse herself in this case? She clearly stated during her confirmation hearings that she couldn't define what a woman is so how was she able to make a distinction in this ruling. She obviously still doesn't know the answer, as she voted no just like her other female peers. Crazy that we have the male justices standing up for biological women but not the female justices!

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Ute Heggen's avatar
Ute Heggen
3h

The media proves they can't get over their addiction to the thrills of using captured language. Take away "cis" and "trans girl" and you have a very logical, rational thread demonstrating that men are not women, boys are not girls. Also, those who think they have a "wrong body" are psychiatrically ill, typically with more than one comorbidity. The psychiatric and medical professions are landing smack on their arses.

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