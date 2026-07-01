On June 30, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a decisive ruling upholding state laws in Idaho and West Virginia that protect women and girls sports — meaning keep them female.

In a strong opinion, largely written by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the Court affirmed that Title IX’s protections for sex-based categories in education and athletics mean exactly what they say: separate teams for females to ensure fairness, safety and opportunity. The decision effectively greenlights these laws in 27 states, rejecting claims that such policies violate the Equal Protection Clause or Title IX.

Kavanaugh’s opinion was a thing of beauty, in my opinion. Nearly brought tears to my eyes. It’s the first time someone (besides me and all the advocates of the last so many years) has focused on the girls! The impact on the girls!

My favorite part here, a thing of beauty — it’s a little long but I want you to read it. It gives me chills reading it again today.

Some might ask: What is the harm in allowing an additional athlete to compete in women’s or girls’ sports? That sentiment, though understandable, misunderstands the nature and reality of sports. Sports are highly competitive and generally zero sum. At almost every turn, someone wins and someone loses. Every athlete who makes a team takes a roster spot from another athlete. Every player who earns playing time reduces the playing time of a teammate. Every player who makes the starting lineup sidelines another who remains on the bench. Every competitor who wins a race or competition deprives another athlete of that victory, or medal, or prize. Every team that wins because of an added player means that another team has lost because of that added player. Every player who makes all-conference beats out another player who does not. Every student who earns an athletic scholarship takes that opportunity away from another student. And so on. Women and girls who play sports care deeply about all of those things. They obsess about them. They spend extraordinary time and effort to train in the heat and in the cold, to work out early in the morning and late at night, to get a little faster, to become a little stronger, to jump a little higher, to shoot a little better, to watch a little more video, to make the lonely journey back from an ACL tear, to scrap for playing time, to start, to win the game, to win a championship, to hang a banner, to bring home a medal, to be all-tournament, all-county, all-State, or all-American. They put a championship trophy or all-league award on their bedroom shelf — and it stays there forever as a reminder of their love of the game and pride in their achievements. They learn to endure losses with grace, to lift up their teammates, and to respect opponents who have beaten them fairly and squarely. They learn to win with class — to look a defeated opponent in the eye, shake her hand, and congratulate her on her effort. Whether the star of the team or the last player on the bench, they form lifelong friendships and lifetime memories. They savor their athletic accomplishments and cherish them for years, even decades, after their playing days are over. The two States here — along with 25 other States, the IOC, the USOPC, and the NCAA — have concluded at this time that women and girls should be allowed to compete for those life-changing opportunities on an equal playing field, without fear of physical injury from biological males or being forced to compete against biological males. Consistent with Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, we hold that the States may maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females. They may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ sports based on biological sex. The Constitution and Title IX do not require an overhaul of women’s and girls’ sports throughout America.

Ok, one more part, in addressing the dissenting opinion, Kavanaugh writes:

Two points in response to the dissent: First, the dissent directs various rhetoric against the Court’s opinion — employing phrases such as “contorted logic” and “misguided approach” and “diminished view of equal protection” and “unencumbered by fact or law.” With respect, that rhetoric is misdirected. The Court’s holding today is straightforward. The Equal Protection Clause allows schools to maintain separate teams for female and male athletes. Schools may determine eligibility for women’s and girls’ teams based on biological sex. That policy is constitutionally justified by the vitally important interests in safety and competitive fairness so as to provide equal opportunities for women and girls to participate in sports. And when a sex-based classification is justified as a constitutional matter, as it is here, States need not make case-by-case exceptions—for example, schools need not make individual exceptions to allow certain biological males to compete in women’s and girls’ sports. Second, we do not accept the dissent’s assumed monopoly on understanding the effects on individuals involved in disputes over transgender athletes. We are acutely aware of the difficulties sometimes faced by boys who identify as girls (and by girls who identify as boys) in middle school, high school, and beyond. And we greatly admire the desire of all students, including transgender students such as B. P. J., who want to participate in sports. But in conducting the equal protection inquiry, we must also account for the effects on girls who are forced to compete against biological males in sports.

For the love of God, thank you! Yes, we must also account for the effects on girls! Bold choices by me because I love the words so much and I want to emphasize them!

This wasn’t a “ban” on anyone participating in sports. Trans identified youth (boys, lets face it, it’s just boys; the trans identified girls compete in girls) and adults remain free to compete — in the category matching their sex. No one is excluded from athletics altogether. The ruling simply restores the biological reality that Title IX was designed to protect: women’s sports exist because of immutable sex differences in strength, speed and physiology. Decades of female athletic progress, hard-won through Title IX, were at risk of being erased by male inclusion. The Court recognized this common-sense truth.

Yet, predictably, the mainstream media, advocacy groups and blue-state politicians framed the decision as a cruel attack on “trans youth.” Headlines screamed about “sports bans” and “setbacks for transgender rights.”

The League of Women Voters says “Today, the US Supreme Court allowed states to deny transgender girls and women the right to participate in school sports.” No, they can compete in boys and men’s.

Here, the NAACP condemns “the Supreme Court’s ruling banning transgender youth from sports teams.” I mean are they just lying? Or do they not understand?

Seth Moulton, US Senator from Massachusetts, who once said he didn’t want his daughters getting run over on the playing field, has reversed course. He calls the decision a “deliberate act of cruelty toward transgender Americans.” And fails to note the equality on offer to girls and women. Because who cares, right?

Minnesota governor Tim Walz also weighed in, again with the “cruel to trans kids” sentiment. Does anyone care about how cruel it has been to force girls to change in front of boys and lose to boys in their own sports and be forced off the podium while being told to smile and be happy for the boy? No. I know the answer is no.

The mainstream and left wing media centered the narrative entirely on the supposed harm to boys who identify as girls. No serious discussion of the girls displaced from podiums, robbed of scholarships or forced to share locker rooms and endure unfair competition.

Here is NPR’s lead paragraph:

The Supreme Court once again leaped into the culture wars on Tuesday, ruling that states may ban transgender girls from participating in sports at publicly funded schools.

How about this instead NPR? The Supreme Court stood with women and girls and their right to fair and safe competition in sports at publicly funded schools. You can have it for your next article!

Look at these headlines pulled together by my X friend Jennifer @babybeginner!!

BAR BAR BAN BAN . . . no one leads with “A win for women and girls!” Not one.

In my own CBS interview, the questions followed the same script — obsessing over “trans inclusion” while completely ignoring the female athletes whose opportunities this ruling safeguards. It’s the same pattern we’ve seen for years: empathy flows one way. The experiences of girls losing races, records and roster spots to biological males are dismissed or erased. Institutions that once championed women’s rights now prioritize male feelings over women’s rights, echoing the failures exposed in the Larry Nassar scandal where protecting male reputations trumped protecting girls from sexual abuse.

I feel like I might go insane having to do this all over again.

Here is my interview with CBS News:

This reflexive framing reveals how far cultural capture still runs. Major outlets and Democrats treat biological sex as optional in sports while clinging to it everywhere else it suits them. They sure thought sex mattered in the me too era, but now somehow, it’s irrelevant?!!

They demand we affirm “trans youth” as the primary victims, even as female athletes from high school track to college swimming have documented lost titles, injuries, scholarships and total demoralization that led to quitting sports entirely. They keep citing the “fewer than 10 trans athletes in the NCAA” pablum from NCAA leader Charlie Baker which isn’t true. He made it up! And it is only going to grow given the fact that 50 males have women’s state high school titles! 50! Those boys are going to college somewhere.

This ruling doesn’t end participation; it ends unfairness in 27 states. “Trans-identifying” boys can train, compete and thrive in male categories or open divisions. Well, maybe they won’t thrive but success is never guaranteed. It is earned. On a level playing field.

Girls deserve categories that actually protect their hard-won opportunities.

The Supreme Court’s decision is a vital step toward sanity, but the media and political response shows the deeper battle remains cultural.

Girls cannot be collateral damage in someone else’s identity story. Girls must not be forced to bear the burden of boys who are confused about their sex.

Girls’ achievements, safety and futures deserve our unwavering and fearless defense — no caveats, no euphemisms, no throat clearing or but but but what about the boys.

The work continues. I’m ready. So are these girls who hail from some of the 23 states without protections. Read more about them here and watch the video below.

And don’t forget to scoop up your We Won tee. Won’t be available long.