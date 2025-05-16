7th grade boy in Illinois wins the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the Naper Prairie Conference track meet
When boys run in girls' track and field, they win.
I’ll stop bringing you these every other day and start writing about other things — I promise. But for now, here’s another one.
This time I bring you a middle-schooler from Jefferson Junior High School in Illinois. He goes by “Cara” Neubert and he won three events at the Naper Prairie Conference track meet on May 14.
Does anyone actually think this person is a girl? No they don’t.
That poor girl on the right just looks at him in astonishment, doesn’t she? It’s like she’s thinking “You’re kidding me, right?”
Here are his stats. He won the 100, 200 and 400 meters for 7th grade girls.
I don’t know how anyone furthers this charade. It’s so patently absurd. That kid isn’t even trying to look like a girl! No one — and I mean NO ONE — believes he’s a girl.
Watch him! These girls never stood a chance.
To all those who continue to say “it’s not happening” . . . how is it I’m able to share one of these with you from various blue states at least 3 times a week. It’s accelerating, right?
I’ll get to other topics this weekend.
Where are the fathers of these “girls”? Are they so cowered by their wives that they don’t have the cojones to say “NFW is my son running against a bunch of girls!” Honestly, what kind of “man” allows this?
I love that you bring these events that are “not happening” but keep happening, to our attention and totally understand if you need to write about other topics. Maybe just include a link to the latest “not happening but keeps happening” if you need a break from this topic? I enjoy reading your take on all topics that inspire you to write. 🙌