Sey Everything

Sey Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
16h

Where are the fathers of these “girls”? Are they so cowered by their wives that they don’t have the cojones to say “NFW is my son running against a bunch of girls!” Honestly, what kind of “man” allows this?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
JT's avatar
JT
16hEdited

I love that you bring these events that are “not happening” but keep happening, to our attention and totally understand if you need to write about other topics. Maybe just include a link to the latest “not happening but keeps happening” if you need a break from this topic? I enjoy reading your take on all topics that inspire you to write. 🙌

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
103 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Sey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture