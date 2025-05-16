I’ll stop bringing you these every other day and start writing about other things — I promise. But for now, here’s another one.

This time I bring you a middle-schooler from Jefferson Junior High School in Illinois. He goes by “Cara” Neubert and he won three events at the Naper Prairie Conference track meet on May 14.

Does anyone actually think this person is a girl? No they don’t.

That poor girl on the right just looks at him in astonishment, doesn’t she? It’s like she’s thinking “You’re kidding me, right?”

Here are his stats. He won the 100, 200 and 400 meters for 7th grade girls.

I don’t know how anyone furthers this charade. It’s so patently absurd. That kid isn’t even trying to look like a girl! No one — and I mean NO ONE — believes he’s a girl.

Watch him! These girls never stood a chance.

To all those who continue to say “it’s not happening” . . . how is it I’m able to share one of these with you from various blue states at least 3 times a week. It’s accelerating, right?

I’ll get to other topics this weekend.