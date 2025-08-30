Ruth Graham — the faith and religion reporter for The New York Times — wrote an article about Riley Gaines on August 27th.

I’ve published my own interview transcript, all of which she basically left out of the article.

Why? Because it contradicts the narrative that she and The New York Times are intent on spinning: that the movement to protect girls’ sports is a Trump-driven, alt-right, “grifty” grievance movement of people just picking on a vulnerable population; and that we women are just big, bigoted meanies. Oh and we’re in it for a buck. (There are easier ways to make a buck, I can assure you.)

Graham completely ignores the fact that our stance that men cannot become women and that men should not be in women’s sports or spaces is a feminist, reality-based, pro-woman position in defense of actual women and our right to privacy, safety and fairness. That it is not, in fact, a right wing movement, rather a movement formed by women of all political backgrounds standing together for basic biological reality. That it was, in fact, started by far left feminists way before Trump entered the political scene.

Here is another interview Graham did for the article.

The interviewee is a lesbian, Democrat from San Francisco who joined the cause in 1994. That is a long time before Trump signed an executive order in February of 2025. That is more than ten years before Trump ran for President the first time!

The woman (who is from a non-profit called Women Are Real) being interviewed acknowledges that she and Riley have different worldviews. And she doesn’t care. They stand together to fight for women’s rights.

Graham couldn’t find one sentence in her 4000 word article to highlight these facts. Because it destroys her pre-determined narrative that Riley is in it for fame (that’s the “grift,” you see) and just goes around trying to be as offensive as possible — for clicks and likes and money.

Here’s the interview.